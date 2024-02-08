“So staged” - Fans skeptical at Jack Doherty’s claims of being “shot” during IRL livestream

Jack Doherty, one of Kick's most controversial streamers, has once again captured attention online. The streamer took to his X account and shared a snippet from his recent livestream, alleging that he heard gunfire in the background. The snippet depicted the streamer swiftly entering a car in response to the sound of shots.

Although there were faint sounds resembling gunshots in the clip, it remains unclear whether that was genuinely the case. Given the streamer's penchant for trolling, many remained skeptical of the claim. One X user wrote:

"So staged."

Did Kick streamer Jack Doherty hear shots in his stream?

Once again, controversial figure Jack Doherty has stirred up a discussion by sharing a bizarre clip on his X account. The footage showed Jack and his entourage in a car park, entering their vehicle. Shortly after, distinct thudding sounds could be heard in the clip.

The individuals inside the car panicked, speculating about the source of the sound. Jack, who was behind the wheel, was promptly instructed to drive away from the scene. Watch the entire clip here:

However, as previously mentioned, the streamer is known for engaging in clickbait tactics and troll-worthy behavior. It is not confirmed whether the sounds were indeed from a firearm or some other source.

Fans react to Jack Doherty's clip

Despite Jack being a contentious streamer, often dividing opinions, his post about the supposed gunshots garnered numerous reactions from the streaming community.

The majority of the comments, however, were skeptical, with many suggesting that the streamer may have staged the entire thing for clicks. Here are some notable reactions:

Here are some other reactions:

Jack Doherty's controversies appear endless. The streamer has already attracted a slew of criticism from fans and other creators, such as Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL."

The streamer has also found himself on the receiving end of some blows. In a December 2023 stream, Jack was seen engaging in a verbal spat with a group of people, one of whom landed a punch on him.