Social media reacts after Kick streamer Destiny's mother reveals their family owned a sugar plantation in Cuba

Steven Kenneth Bonnell, better known by his streamer alias Destiny, has been going viral on social media after his mother revealed in a recent stream that their ancestors used to own a sugar plantation in Cuba back in the day. Steven's Latino heritage has been in the spotlight recently, with HasanAbi's usage of the "g-slur" going viral once again in the streaming circles.

In a recent stream, the Kick and YouTube streamer Destiny brought out his mother to talk about their ancestry. In one of the clips, he can be heard directing a question about where in Cuba their family was from to his mother:

"Somebody (in chat) wants to know which part of Cuba we came from.

The streamer's mother, in her response, revealed that she was from her grandfather's plantation:

"My grandfather's sugar plantation."

The news has spread like wildfire on social media, with the clip above garnering over two million views in a day.

"Least and most shocking thing ever": Viewers react to Destiny's mother revealing her grandfather owned a sugar plantation

The streamer is widely known for his socio-political commentary and remains quite popular in the debate community, having collaborated with contentious podcasts and online personalities in the past. Destiny is prone to getting into controversies due to his opinions. Notably, his politically charged rhetoric about transgenders in sports is often touted as the main reason why Twitch banned him.

Having been indefinitely banned, the streamer has been broadcasting his content on other platforms, such as YouTube and Kick, the latter of which he joined only a few months ago. His rivalry with Twitch streamer "HasanAbi" Piker is well-known in the community, and the two have a long-standing feud, with the Cuban G-word being a point of contention.

The word, which means worms in Spanish, is a pejorative term slur used to denote Cuban immigrants who fled the country after the revolution. Destiny, who has roots in the Caribbean country, has been quite critical of Piker, who has used it to refer to him in the past. Something which others such as xQc have also disapproved of.

Under that context, his mother's confirmation that the streamer is a descendant of plantation owners garnered a lot of attention on social media, with one X user saying it is both "the least and the most shocking thing" about the Kick streamer.

Destiny's mother talked about her experience on the plantation, saying:

"Where we lived in Cuba you would have enjoyed. Because, um, at least the last period of time that I remember, we lived on my grandfather's sugar cane plantation."

She continued:

"I remember going out with, uh, sickle or something or the other it is called and we went 'cuhh'(makes cutting motion). I left there at five years and one day, so that has to be when I was four. You know, I could go out and cut me down some sugarcane."

It looks like Destiny will have to continue streaming on Kick and YouTube, as he recently revealed to his viewers that the ban appeal on Twitch was rejected spectacularly fast.