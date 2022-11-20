Social tab fix in Warzone 2 causing every player to showcase M4 assault rifle

Call of Duty Warzone 2 was launched on November 16, alongside Modern Warfare 2's first season. Many battle-royale fans have been waiting for this moment since September's Call of Duty Next event. The hype resulted in immense traffic on launch day, leading to several server-based issues. The modern-era battle royale also came with its share of "launch day" bugs, causing further confusion.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



Says that the fix for the Social tab caused it. If you're seeing all players in the lobby only have M4 as their showcase weapon, Infinity Ward has updated their Trello board to confirm they are working on a fix for it.Says that the fix for the Social tab caused it. trello.com/c/yyyNwUhZ If you're seeing all players in the lobby only have M4 as their showcase weapon, Infinity Ward has updated their Trello board to confirm they are working on a fix for it. Says that the fix for the Social tab caused it. trello.com/c/yyyNwUhZ https://t.co/cOPXg6hgWC

One of the heavily-reported bugs rendered the social menu inaccessible in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 after November 16's update. The developers came up with a solution for the social tab issue, but the fix has seemingly caused an additional anomaly, causing everyone to display the same rifle as their Showcase weapon. That said, the developers have acknowledged the problem's presence and have assured fans of a solution soon.

Warzone 2's recent social menu fix has led to a temporary "M4" problem

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 let players select a Showcase weapon and operator, displayed when they join a squad or a multiplayer lobby. This feature has been an iconic part of the franchise for a long time. Players can showcase their progress in Warzone 2's weaponry system and customize their in-game lobby appearance according to their liking.

The much-needed Social Tab fix has made every player display the same M4 assault rifle as their Showcase in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, destroying the feature's essence. The developers are presently working on a fix to eliminate the unintended problem.

Even though the M4 is popular, players may not want to pick a primary weapon as a showcase. Instead, the FSS Hurricane or the M16, which requires one to grind through the M4 platform extensively, could be decent choices for a Showcase weapon.

The M4 assault rifle is undoubtedly one of the most reliable weapons in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. It has been a part of the franchise for a long time. The latest Call of Duty titles share a universe and feature many standard features, including weaponry and a level-up system.

The M4 platform will be the first weapon-skill tree players can access in the free-to-play battle royale. Similar to Modern Warfare 2, players can initially access the basic M4 rifle (the base weapon on the platform) and level it up to unlock attachments and other weapons.

As of now, Infinity Ward hasn't given an ETA on the additional fix. There are many known issues that the developers are currently working on. The above issue isn't game-breaking. Hence, the developers may not provide as much priority for the same. However, one can expect the fix to drop as soon as possible.

