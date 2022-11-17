Warzone 2 connection failed or "WOLTERS-FRANCIS" error message: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Unable to play the brand new Warzone 2 due to the infamous "Wolters-Francis" connection error? Many players have been facing this issue ever since the game was officially released. Fortunately, it's a relatively easy error to deal with and certain workarounds can immediately fix it, letting you jump into Al Mazrah in no time.

The aforementioned error appears when users try to login via the Battle.net launcher. Players have reported being stuck with a "Waiting for datacenters" message, right before the error message "Connection failed" and the code "WOLTERS-FRANCIS" appears.

Occasionally, fans may also see the same message, but with a different error code. Naturally, it's a troublesome issue to encounter, especially when players are eager to experience the highly anticipated sequel for the very first time.

Everything you need to know about the "Connection failed" error in Warzone 2

The "Connection failed" error is exactly what its name suggests: the Battle.net client is having an issue connecting to the game's servers. Interestingly, there can be a few reasons behind this error. That said, it is a common issue in the new Call of Duty titles and is fairly easy to address.

Possible reasons

The aforementioned error is mainly associated with too much user traffic in Warzone 2 or with a developer-induced maintenance period. This could also happen due to a bug affecting the game's servers. The game client may not be able to validate your account details due to a server problem, resulting in this error.

If the "Connection failed" error appears due to a server issue, one has to wait for the user traffic to potentially lighten or for the developers to complete their maintenance. As of now, user-related causes for this error are fairly uncommon.

How to fix the "Connection failed" error or the "Wolter-Francis" code in Warzone 2?

Try the following fixes:

1) Restart the game

The first thing you should try is restarting the game. This should refresh the game client and remove any temporary issues that could be causing the error.

2) Check your internet connection

The most common reason behind the "Connection failed" error is an unstable network connection. Make sure you are connected to a low-ping network with speeds optimized for gaming. If your network isn't performing as it should, try rebooting the router and modem. Switching to a faster DNS (for example, Google DNS) may help with this issue. If the general network troubleshooting steps don't work, contact your ISP regarding the issue.

3) Check Infinity Ward or Activision's social pages for server outages

The Wolter-Francis code is likely to appear due to a server outage or maintenance. Considering Warzone 2's recent launch, the game's servers are seeing immense traffic. As a result, many players have been encountering the "Connection failed" error. In this case, just wait for the hype to subside and the error should stop. The same applies if the developers are conducting maintenance on the servers.

4) Check for pending game updates

Infinity Ward is presently working on many reported issues in Warzone 2. The developers will release patch updates to fix all issues that are currently under investigation. Hence, make sure to keep an eye out for any new in-game updates. Pending updates can cause errors to pop out of nowhere.

