“He actually looks a lot like me” – Sodapoppin finds his doppelganger

Sodapoppin shared a comical video from a recent livestream to discover a similar-looking man to the streamer. Reacting to a message sent by one of his viewers, he commented on the similarity in appearance between himself and a teacher.

Sodapoppin, who has over 8 million followers on Twitch, streams regularly. It was in last night's broadcast that he discovered a doppelganger, after which he gave his take.

Sodapoppin discovers school teacher who looks similar

The short clip was shared on the popular sub-Reddit page, LivestreamFail, by a user, u/-eDgar-, last night, where one of the superchats had donated $5 along with a message that read:

"Howdy there Chunk, saw this heckin' pog tiktok and the dude in it looks an awful lot like you. Not sure if you've seen this but here ya go!"

(Timestamp: 31:54)

The viewer also attached a link to the donated message, which the Texan opened and revealed to his viewers. Sodappoppin was somberly impressed at the similarity the man on the screen shared with him.

The doppelganger appeared to be a school teacher performing a pen trick on his hand in front of students while being recorded.

The 28-year-old online personality, who was playing the famous battle royale game Fall Guys at the time of the super chat, added his thoughts to the clip as well:

"Hey, hang on, look at this guy. He actually looks a lot like me."

Sodapoppin also added in a humorous tone:

"S**t, I should have been a teacher, man. Kids love me."

This was not the first time the internet star had found a doppelganger on stream. In 2017, one of his viewers sent him a video of a musician who looked a lot like him. Reacting to the clip, the streamer said:

"Wait, what the f***? He has the hair that I am going for. That's what I am going for right now."

Fans saw the funny side of the whole clip

The internet is always actively looking for any fun clips around the gaming and streaming community. Sodapoppin has often been in the middle of funny clips.

This was no different, with viewers finding the uncanny similarity between the streamer and his doppelganger to be intriguing. Here's what they had to say in regards to the LSF clip:

The Austin man streams daily on his Twitch channel and plays various games such as Among Us and Fall Guys.

