"I don't respect the franchise or J.K. Rowling": Some fans decide to give Hogwarts Legacy a miss amidst the ongoing controversy

The dedicated State of Play for Hogwarts Legacy in March reignited the controversy that has been raging on for some time regarding the title and the author of the world it is based on. J.K. Rowling's stance on the matter of trans issues and her statements regarding the same astounded a huge number of people. The same has also driven players to decide against playing Hogwarts Legacy.

☾ odaphii ☽ of Vengerberg🔮✨ @odaphiv I'm going to 🏴‍☠️ hogwarts legacy because I don't respect the franchise or jk rowling lmao I'm going to 🏴‍☠️ hogwarts legacy because I don't respect the franchise or jk rowling lmao

The developers have explicitly mentioned that Hogwarts Legacy is not a new story from Rowling but set in the wizarding world that she has created with Harry Potter. Nevertheless, for many, engaging the title through any means will provide Rowling with not only financial profit but also cultural relevancy that she can utilize to further propagate her problematic views.

Hogwarts Legacy finds itself mired in the Rowling controversy

The official website for the game mentions the following with respect to Rowling's involvement with the title:

"Each experience offered under Portkey Games will take place in the wizarding world and will be authentic to it. J.K. Rowling is supportive of Portkey Games and has entrusted the design and creation of the games to Warner Bros. Games and the developers involved."

It further continues:

"Her team has also collaborated with Warner Bros. Games on all aspects of Hogwarts Legacy to ensure it remains a true part of the Wizarding World experience and is in line with the creativity and magic that fans expect. The story showcased in the game is not a new story from J.K. Rowling."

The tweet by the user @odaphiv reflects the stance of a number of players over the past few weeks. For them, it was hard to interact with the wizarding world or the Potterverse once the author's controversial opinions and protracted defense of them became apparent.

Mx. Amanda Jetté Knox @MavenOfMayhem



The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up. @jk_rowling My daughter, who is trans, is a big fan of yours. It breaks my heart to see you post something indicating that discrimination against her is perfectly fine behaviour for an employee.The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up. @jk_rowling My daughter, who is trans, is a big fan of yours. It breaks my heart to see you post something indicating that discrimination against her is perfectly fine behaviour for an employee.The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up.

tara strong @tarastrong @jk_rowling When you have a big voice, and you have a VERY big one. You should always be conscious to not spread statements that could result in judgment, hatred, or simple lack of acceptance. We lost many #trans friends this year to suicide and violence. Trans women ARE women. #chooselove @jk_rowling When you have a big voice, and you have a VERY big one. You should always be conscious to not spread statements that could result in judgment, hatred, or simple lack of acceptance. We lost many #trans friends this year to suicide and violence. Trans women ARE women. #chooselove

They were shocked by her statements as they viewed the world of Harry Potter as one of inclusion, love, acceptance, and diversity. These players note that buying, playing or streaming the upcoming RPG will end up empowering the author and proving her cultural capital and relevancy.

harley 🌸 @breadwitchery yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff. yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff.

Haughty Chicken~💙Be Kind, Be You💙 @haughtychicken @breadwitchery I look at it this way. Our adult values, morals & sensibilities are wiser than our younger selves because of new knowledge & experiences. During moments like this, it's 'adult' me that makes the decisions. My inner child would have streamed it, but now as an ally, I won't. @breadwitchery I look at it this way. Our adult values, morals & sensibilities are wiser than our younger selves because of new knowledge & experiences. During moments like this, it's 'adult' me that makes the decisions. My inner child would have streamed it, but now as an ally, I won't.

The other side of the debate posits that even though they do not support Rowling's opinion, they still wish to play the game for a number of reasons. For starters, they have fond memories of the magical world and have been waiting for the game for a number of years now. They also wish to support the developers for the work they are doing.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. https://t.co/Lw84hs1Pdx

The sensitivity of the issue has resulted in a hotly-contested debate that has even skirted the line of breaking down further into insult trading. Hopefully, the world of Hogwarts Legacy will reflect the notion of camaraderie and inclusivity that was there in that of the Harry Potter saga. The game is slated to be released during the Holiday period later this year.

