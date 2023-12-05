“Some goofy left the sink on” - MrBeast gets trolled for building wells in Africa after flooding clip goes viral

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" is once again making headlines after a TikTok video showcasing severe flooding in Africa recently went viral. This comes just a month after he released a video titled "I Constructed 100 Wells In Africa." As the name suggests, the video shows the content creator traveling to various locations across the continent and constructing 100 wells to provide access to water for those in need.

The viral TikTok video, of course, was only made in jest. In reality, the flooding in the video has no connection to the wells that the philanthropist had recently helped build across Africa.

Nonetheless, the TikToker (@medazelli) comically said:

"Yo, shout out to MrBeast for giving us 100 wells in Africa, but some goofy left the sink on bro. They a** don't know how to act."

Expand Tweet

What caused the flooding? Exploring TikTok video trolling MrBeast

MrBeast frequently collaborates with various organizations to extend aid to different regions of Africa. His latest project involves constructing wells across the continent, with a particular focus on areas facing malnutrition and water scarcity.

It's worth noting that the flooding depicted in the TikTok video was a result of a natural disaster, and there is no connection between the flooding and any malfunctioning of the YouTube star's wells.

In fact, the eastern parts of Africa, particularly Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Tanzania, are presently grappling with a flooding crisis brought on by intense and prolonged rainfall (largely caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon).

CNN reports indicate a tragic toll on the region, with over 350 people reported to be dead in the past few days. Additionally, the heavy rain and flash floods have resulted in the displacement of one million individuals.

What did the fans say?

The TikTok video was shared by the popular online news page Drama Alert, sparking a significant response from viewers. Here are some of the reactions to the post:

Fans react to the TikTok video where the YouTube star got trolled for making wells in Africa (Image via X/Drama Alert)

Despite MrBeast's philanthropic efforts, he has faced criticism from certain members of the online community. Saran Kaba Jones, the founder and CEO of FACE Africa, scrutinized him for receiving a disproportionate amount of attention, considering their organization's longstanding work over the years.