"Somebody needs to get fired": Mizkif may have been scammed during OTK garage sale after buyer underpays for  Slowpoke plushie

One True King's Matthew "Mizkif" may have been scammed at a garage sale he held recently where a buyer apparently grossly underpaid for a Slowpoke plushie. The rare piece of Pokemon merch costs a lot more than the $200 that the individual paid, and Matthew was in a state of shock after the sale happened.

While it is difficult to ascertain the actual price of the product, most people present at the OTK garage sale with Mizkif were astonished to see the plushie being bought at the price of $200, and fellow Twitch streamer Tectone even suggested that someone be fired for the mishap:

"Somebody needs to get fired."

"That's what you get for moving the date": Fans react after Reddit post claiming Mizkif getting scammed garners traction

The OTK Garage sale was announced to be on October 1 only a few days ago, and the aim was to allow people living in and around Austin to come and buy things pre-owned by their favorite streamers. Among the various video game-related memorabilia up for grabs was a sizeable Slowpoke plushie that caught the attention of a man.

The clip of the moment the buyer walks out with the product has gone viral as the organizers, including the OTK streamers present, did not appreciate the fact that the plushie had been sold for such a measly amount. One of them noted:

"The Slowpoke went for $200? That's it? And you're mad at me about Pokemon cards earlier? Who sold that?"

Mizkif immediately tried to blame one of the others, calling out to Jacob, who put the blame back on the streamer, saying:

"I asked you three times."

At this point, Mizkif also revealed that the Slowpoke plushie apparently cost $2.6K on eBay. Esfand was awestruck at this, saying:

"Wait, that thing cost $2,600?"

Readers should note that rare game collectibles such as the plushie do not really have a set price, and Redditors of r/LivestreamFail have noted that the official website states that the price is around $450. However, considering that the product is out of stock, scalpers appear to be overcharging quite a bit.

Here are a couple of relevant comments on the clip, with one Redditor also blaming the streamer for the mishap because he moved the date of the event to October 1.

For those wondering why some Redditors brought up QTCinderella, it's because the OTK Garage sale clashes with the auction hosted by the Twitch streamer, and the apparent change of date by Mizkif has started a lot of banter between fans.