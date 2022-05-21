"Someone’s gonna buy EA then find out there’s like 10 more smaller purchases": Community reacts to Devolver Digital's satirical tweet

There's a massive gulf between EA and Devolver Digital regarding financial capabilities and the number of games released over the years. The former is considered a giant in its space, with several reputed titles over the years, while the latter is a much younger company established in the late 2000s. As great as Electronic Arts are, they have an infamous reputation that many in the gaming community strongly dislike.

Devolver Digital @devolverdigital Someone’s gonna buy EA then find out there’s like 10 more smaller purchases after you own it to get all the content. Someone’s gonna buy EA then find out there’s like 10 more smaller purchases after you own it to get all the content.

Several games under the EA banner involve unlocking more content with additional real-life purchases. The epitome of this was in one of the Star Wars games, where a few characters were locked behind additional paywalls. The practice has been frequently criticized, and Devolver Digital decided to mock it in a rather cheeky manner. This satirical tweet quickly led to fans and community members expressing their opinions on the issue.

Devolver Digital trolls EA over the latter's practice of locking content behind a paywall

The original tweet was made by Devolver Digital on May 20, as the publisher had a really funny take. They commented that they would realize that they have only received a handful of the studios when someone buys EA and will need to pay more to acquire the remaining studios. It's easy to understand what the tweet referred to.

In the past, games like Star Wars: Battlefront II had popular characters locked behind a paywall despite it being a full-priced game. Fans who had previously criticized the gaming giant expressed their opinions once again. One user asked why someone would like to acquire EA in the first place since all they make are copy/pasted content.

RageBait @BaitedRage @devolverdigital Why even buy EA anyway? They are 90% copy/paste sports games and increasingly out of touch FPS. Whoever is thinking about buying them is better off hiring people to make their own titles. @devolverdigital Why even buy EA anyway? They are 90% copy/paste sports games and increasingly out of touch FPS. Whoever is thinking about buying them is better off hiring people to make their own titles.

The Sims has been an iconic video game with an extraordinary number of DLCs that actually cost more together than the base game itself. One user made fun of this fact by stating that even a hefty sum wouldn't be enough to acquire all the DLCs.

Willy Bunnypop Chainsaw @legion082289 @devolverdigital They gonna pay billions and discover still isn’t enough money to get all the Sims dlcs @devolverdigital They gonna pay billions and discover still isn’t enough money to get all the Sims dlcs

Some even went further than Devolver by stating that the subsidaries would be part of a chance-based lootbox that the buyer will have to unlock.

Josh @MrJoshyWashie @devolverdigital So you get EA but all of the companies that EA owns are part of lootbox where you spend more money but dont know which one you're gonna get @devolverdigital So you get EA but all of the companies that EA owns are part of lootbox where you spend more money but dont know which one you're gonna get

The most valuable lootboxes in games made by EA are known for their meagre odds. One person believes that anyone who acquires the company will be getting a pack opening with 2.1% chance of the deal actually happening.

Shay @ShayON_FGC @devolverdigital The winning bid is gonna get chance to open a pack with 2.1% of actually acquiring EA @devolverdigital The winning bid is gonna get chance to open a pack with 2.1% of actually acquiring EA

Much like the content that is available in the lootboxes, fans believe that most of the items purchased via the deal will be useless.

Dan Malito @danielpmalito @devolverdigital @Romudeth But they'll have to purchase 100 loot boxes to get all 10. The other 90 are just press-on tattoos and "super-cool" phrases to say at work. @devolverdigital @Romudeth But they'll have to purchase 100 loot boxes to get all 10. The other 90 are just press-on tattoos and "super-cool" phrases to say at work.

Electronic Arts is also notorious for making annual versions of games without any real improvements. This was reminded by a fan that any buyer will have to keep buying every year to get an improved version.

Hinty @HintysVoice @devolverdigital @ManyATrueNerd Someones gonna buy EA, then find out that they have to buy it again next year if they want a version with any improvements. @devolverdigital @ManyATrueNerd Someones gonna buy EA, then find out that they have to buy it again next year if they want a version with any improvements.

Of course, the tweet by Devolver Digital was quite outspoken and savage.

While the tweet was surely made in humor, many fans agreed with what Devolver Digital cheekily mentioned. However, if there is an escalation, it will be something to look out for in the future.

Edited by Atul S