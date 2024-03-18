"Someone tried to steal my Lambo": Jack Doherty calls the cops after someone allegedly stole the key to his Lamborghini

Controversial Kick streamer Jack Doherty, who saw a massive rise in popularity over the last year, recently took to his social media to announce that someone had tried to steal his Lamborghini. Jack even went on to get on a call with the police, explaining how the would-be robbers had climbed the fence to get into his property where the car was parked.

But because they could not work the gate to the garage, the car was thankfully not stolen. However, he does have a problem because the keys were inside the car and those had been stolen. Jack Doherty even found the AirTag attached to the key a mile down the road and revealed that he would not be able to drive the Lamborghini for three weeks because the whole protection system would have to be revamped.

Someone allegedly tried stealing Jack Doherty's Lamborghini but only managed to get the keys

As mentioned by the Kick streamer, who recently has been accused by some fellow creators of grooming young girls and manipulating them into signing OF contracts, he has attempted to safeguard the car by blocking it in with other luxury cars that he owns.

On top of sharing a picture of the AirTag and the Lamborghini in question on his account on X, Jack Doherty also shared a short clip of himself talking to the police. Here is how he told the cops about finding the AirTag and the stolen keys to his car:

"Someone broke into my property this morning and tried to steal my Lamborghini and the keys were in my car. And then I went to look for the keys to drive the car, we've tracked it down because it had an AirTag on it, it was just the AirTag like, a mile down the road."

Kick streamer uploads clip of calling the police (Image via @dohertyjackk/X)

Upon being asked to clarify further, Doherty reiterated how the robbers had failed to open the gate:

"They hopped the gate and then tried to steal my car. But couldn't figure out how to open the gate."

Jack Doherty is an IRL streamer on Kick and has received a lot of backlash for surrounding himself with OF models. Recently he responded to a clip from fellow Kick creator Rangesh "N3on", and addressed the allegations of grooming that have been leveled against him by others like Natalie Reynolds.