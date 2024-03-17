"I have proof": Jack Doherty addresses allegations of grooming days after N3on repeated the accusations on stream

In a short video uploaded on X, controversial Kick streamer Jack Doherty spoke out against recent allegations made against him on the internet. This comes days after fellow streamer Rangesh "N3on" insinuated that he gets young girls drunk with the intention of making them sign OF contracts with him as the manager.

Jack Doherty has claimed that the allegations are completely unfounded, stating that he has proof to back it up. He even revealed that the youngest girl to sign with him had turned 18 four months before the contract:

"I am younger than basically every girl that I have signed except, like, one. And that girl signed four months after her 18th birthday. So, I have proof to back everything up I need to.

Doherty went on to accuse his haters of spreading lies online because they were jealous of his success. He said:

"But, it's just so dumb that people really believe that type of sh*t and they want to believe it because they hate me and they can't accept the fact that I am doing well in life."

"He knows I don't do that sh*t": Jack Doherty claims N3on apologized to him for accusing him of getting girls drunk to sign OF contracts

Expand Tweet

The allegations first garnered widespread recognition after another Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds accused Jack Doherty of grooming underage girls with the express intention of having them sign OF contract. Addressing this, Jack described the accusations as rumors and stated:

"Basically, there is a rumor that I sign minors to OnlyFans, get them drunk on yachts, get them to sign contracts, or whatever. That is the most untrue, false allegation that I've ever heard. I never felt like I had to respond to it because it is so dumb. But one person came up with that rumor, and the whole internet ran with it."

He went on to discredit the people who had started the rumors, saying that they had no proof:

"And the person who came up with that rumor was getting interviewed and they blocked the person because they had no proof and nothing to say about it. It's just completely made up and the whole internet runs with it and people believe it, it's so stupid. I hate that I even have to explain myself on it."

Expand Tweet

Jack Doherty also mentioned that minors can't even sign contracts, saying:

"Haters are going to hate and people are going to make up sh*t, and I just got to respond to sh*t more times. But I hate bringing attention to false allegations 'cus it's just so dumb. But none of that sh*t's even true, minors can't even f*cking sign contracts and, uh, half of you guys are r**arded for even believing that."

He noted that N3on had said some unsavory things about him in a recent stream. Jack Doherty stated that even Rangesh doesn't believe the allegations, claiming that the fellow Kick streamer had apologized to him for talking about it on stream. He said:

"I know N3on even said some sh*t about it on stream, saying I do that. It's 'cus he sees it on the internet and wants to believe it. Not that he actually believes it, he even texted me apologizing, 'cus he knows I don't do that sh*t. I am just sick of these people making false allegations against me."

Doherty recently came up against a lot of scrutiny online, with some even calling him abusive for the way he treats his girlfriend.