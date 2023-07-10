“Someone uninvitedly came into my s**t” - Adin Ross claims unnamed individual tried to enter his home while he was away

Controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross shared that he had to abruptly end his trip to Las Vegas due to an unsettling incident. He received information that an individual had made an attempt to "trespass" on his property in Los Angeles. While he did not mention who the individual was, one fan page that shared the clip speculated that it might have been his ex-girlfriend Pami.

After a hiatus of more than nine days, Kick streamer Adin Ross made a surprising comeback yesterday (July 9) with a stream. He explained:

“Someone uninvitedly came into my s**t”

Did Adin Ross's house get intruded on by Pamibaby? Streamer describes incident

Adin Ross, who has been enjoying his stay in Vegas, had to abruptly end his trip and return home upon receiving concerning information about a possible intrusion at his house.

Although the individual's identity remains undisclosed, Adin Ross candidly used the word "b*tch" to describe the person during his statement (possibly hinting at his ex-girlfriend Pamibaby). He explained:

"Someone came uninvited to my home, and I had to hop on a PJ (Private Jet) the next day to come pull up and stop them from getting in my crib. 'Cap' all you want bro, I don't give a f**k. I got to surveillance that b*tch."

He continued:

"That sh*t is really f**king weird, and if motherf**kers wanna get weird with it, I can get weird with it too. It's real, bro. It's real as f**k. I'm not capping."

Some of his fans were quick to assume that he may have been fabricating the incident for attention. Adin retorted:

"That's the real reason I left. You guys think I would have left Vegas, bro?After the f**king UFC card? You guys think I would have left Vegas? Like, bro, shut the f**k up."

He also called upon his friend, stating:

"Convi, am I lying? You know, am I lying? I am not manipulative. Am I f**king lying, Convi? Am I lying? He knows. Convi, you know who came."

He further described the incident:

"Motherf**kers want to come to my city, I'm not even gonna claim it's my city, but where I live and f**king try to get in my sh*t. It's weird. It's lame. It's f**king really whack. Super f**king whack."

AdinUpdate @AdinUpdate Dana White introduces Adin Ross to Joe Rogan. 🤩 Dana White introduces Adin Ross to Joe Rogan. 🤩 https://t.co/JcRzImseu7

Adin Ross also briefly mentioned meeting Joe Rogan. While some fans criticized him for barely speaking to Rogan, Adin explained that since they were in the midst of a gathering, he didn't want to create any awkward "energy."

