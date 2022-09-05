"You say things you shouldn't say" - Joe Rogan gives his take on Andrew Tate getting deplatformed

Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on the recent events involving Andrew Tate on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience: Fight Companion. For context, the former kickboxer, Tate, was suspended from various social media platforms such as Meta Websites (Facebook and Instagram), TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube. He is easily among the most controversial individuals in the internet community at the moment.

His remarks on women and alleged involvement with sex trafficking rackets have landed him with a social media embargo on all fronts. Despite being deplatformed, Tate still holds a strong position among his fans. Speaking about the self-proclaimed "Top G," Joe Rogan exclaimed:

"You say things you shouldn't say."

Joe Rogan believes some of Andrew Tate's thoughts are rational, but not his "misogynistic" views

In the latest installment of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience: Fight Companion, Joe was joined by fellow internet personalities - Bryan Callen, Eddie Bravo, and Brendan Schaub.

The group was seen discussing the highly debated topic of Andrew Tate's deplatforming. Speaking about the 35-year-old former kickboxer, Joe stated:

"He was saying things about women that people were saying that like, what did he say that specifically got them triggered, he was basically saying misogynistic (things)."

He further continued and said that he is a "hard man," which resonates with his audience:

"Look, he plays part of it like a character, and part of it is legit world champion kickboxer, who is a hard man, who doesn't buy any pu**y bullsh*t and that's what resonating with young people."

Rogan went on to reveal that both his "12-year-old" and "14-year-old" children follow the Anglo-American due to his popularity on TikTok. He further added:

"He f**ked up with the mysoginist stuff."

However, according to the podcast host, Andrew Tate's stance on subjects such as "pro-male," "pro-accountability," and "pro-discipline" are largely rational. Brendan Schaub further added that regardless of the controversies, Tate should "have a voice."

Joe Rogan also alluded to many of Tate's "f**ked up sh*t" including a video that resurfaced online depicting Tate physically beating a female and his online school called "Hustler's University." At the end of the segment, Bryan Callen asked Joe if he would ever invite Tate to the podcast, to which he responded by saying:

"It's a conversation."

Andrew Tate has since taken to his podcast to respond to Rogan's invitation. The Anglo-American was seen acknowledging his viewpoint on censorship and added that he looked forward to getting in touch with the podcaster.

Fans react to Rogan, Callen, and Schaub's take on Andrew Tate's bans

Tate's views have generally been considered questionable by the majority of social media. However, many fans and influencers, such as Jake Paul, have voiced their opinions against the sites deplatforming him.

According to the masses, it is hampering an individual's right to speech. Here are some of the reactions that were shared in response to Joe Rogan's latest podcast episode:

It remains to be seen if Andrew Tate will be invited to the popular podcast. Tate himself has an ongoing podcast called The Tate Speech, which he co-hosts with his brother Tristan Tate.

