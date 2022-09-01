Why is Andrew Tate so rich? Fortune, profession, and more explored

Andrew Tate is easily among the most recognizable names within the online community, so much so that his name ranks higher on search engine statistics than former President Donald Trump and YouTube star PewDiePie. Alongside his fame, there have also been many controversies that have recently resulted in the former kickboxer getting banned from multiple social media platforms.

The 35-year-old has managed to rack up millions of followers and critics ever since he went viral this year, amassing substantial wealth throughout his career. But he didn't always live a life of glamorous supercars, sparkling water, and private planes. This article will detail the controversial rise of Andrew Tate and how he built his empire.

Andrew Tate: The rise of the self-proclaimed "trillionaire"

Before he embodied the persona of "Top G", Tate was a professional kickboxer. Interestingly, he won World Championship belts in two different weight categories.

Tate's rise to infamy occurred during his participation in the popular reality TV show Big Brother in 2016, after a recording surfaced on the internet showing the Anglo-American personality hitting a woman. In his response, he stated that the video was taken out of context as it was a consensual act.

What are the sources of his income?

His primary source of income is undoubtedly from his brainchild, an online school called Hustler's University 2.0. It involves various broad online courses that provide subscribers with lesson plans and blueprints to make money quickly. According to the money-centric website, it currently has over 100K concurrent students. With each subscription costing $49.99, Tate is earning over $5 million from this business alone.

Additionally, the Tate brothers ventured into a webcam chat business called MyFreeCams, which targets users looking for interactive sessions and live webcam performances with female models online. The website generates revenue in the form of "tips" given to these models.

They reportedly operate a studio in which multiple lingerie-clad models accept calls for $4 per minute from fans. In an interview with the Daily Mail, describing their business, Tristane Tate said this:

"Big scam to sell sob stories to desperate men"

Andrew Tate also has a third major source of income: his casinos. According to the 35-year-old internet personality, he has invested money in a few casinos in Romania, where he presently resides. However, his total earnings from these casinos are currently not known to the public.

Is he really a trillionaire?

While on a livestream with Twitch streamer Adin Ross, Andrew Tate stated that his earnings recently made him a trillionaire:

"I made my first million when I was, say, 27 and then I had 100 million by the time I was 31, and then, I became a trillionaire quite recently”

Regardless of his entrepreneurial ability, a realistic estimate of the former kickboxer's net worth would be around $20 million (according to CelebrityNetWorth.com).

Although getting banned from multiple social media platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and Meta websites (Facebook and Instagram) may have inconvenienced Andrew Tate's growth, he is still generating significant revenue through his multifarious business enterprises.

As of now, it is unclear whether the social media platforms listed above will lift his ban anytime soon.

Edited by Atul S