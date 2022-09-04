“It makes me kind of scared” - Pokimane speaks about Andrew Tate’s presence on the internet despite social media bans

During an episode of The H3 podcast with Ethan and Hila Klei, Twitch powerhouse Imane "Pokimane" provided her take on many crucial and trending topics going on around the streaming landscape. From Ninja's sudden social media break to her streaming comeback, Pokimane touched on several viral issues, eliciting a plethora of reactions from fans worldwide.

However, what piqued viewers' interest the most was her opinion regarding Tate's misogynist approach towards life. While talking about the viral online personality, Pokimane provided her take, saying she's "sad" and "scared" of the negative impact the four-time kickboxing champion has had on the internet.

Further pointing toward his online presence, which is still as strong despite getting slapped with a series of bans from major social media platforms, she exclaimed:

"It makes me kind of scared."

Pokimane talks about Andrew Tate's influence on the male younger generation

(Timestamp 1:47:37)

After getting hit with multiple social media bans from major platforms including the likes of Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and even TikTok, Andrew Tate has found a home on Rumble and is back to sharing his unfiltered views. That's another reason why popular Twitch streamer Pokimane shared her concerns about the negative impact Tate has had on the internet.

During the podcast, the group joked that Andrew Tate was able to get so massively popular on the internet because Pokimane had left social media for a few weeks. Otherwise, it would have been just the Twitch streamer ruling over the internet:

"Literally, I left, and throughout that month, that’s when Andrew Tate became more popular, and then, I think God did me a solid. For real! Right before I came back, gonzo! So, you know?”

When Pokimane was asked about her thoughts on Tate and his skyrocketing popularity on the internet, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer admitted his popularity and influence among the younger generation. The fact that he gained so much prominence in such a short span of time left her admittedly sad and scared.

"To me, it just made me really sad, because I thought as internet users, we had kind of moved past this sort of talk, this sort of misogyny, this sort of rhetoric. To see it come back and rise up in such a massive manner, I guess was just surprising and kind of sad to see, especially in regards to the harassment that it resulted in.”

She further talked about how people are "resonating" with what Tate has to say:

"Something I don’t think people discuss enough is, clearly there must be a lot, especially young men, who for some reason resonate with what Andrew Tate is saying. Why is that, and are there any takeaways we can take from that in order to not have things not snowball so far out of control in the future?”

The Twitch sensation feels that young men who get easily influenced by someone like Andrew Tate, who has constantly talked about women in a degrading manner, might simply not have had any good role models to look up to. This might be a reason why they are getting trapped in believing everything on the internet. She lamented:

"But it shows me that young men must not have many people to listen to, or many people that are giving them advice like this. Many role models that are guiding them. And I’m sure, you know, there are issues that both genders face, but young dudes, you know? They need some assistance, I guess.”

Social media reacts to the podcast

As expected, the podcast was an instant hit on YouTube, and racked up over 466k views and thousands of comments in no time. Judging by the comments, the majority of viewers love Pokimane's raw reaction and opinion on multiple issues that have been going on around the internet for a few months now.

Social media reacts to the podcast (Image via H3 Podcast/YouTube)

Besides this, the comment section was also filled with Andrew Tate and how fascinating the entire topic was. Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Social media reacts to the podcast (Image via H3 Podcast/YouTube)

Social media reacts to the podcast (Image via H3 Podcast/YouTube)

The podcast further continued to talk about Rumble's newest star and how he has managed to pull in a massive viewership on an alternate social media platform. However, for Pokimane, this is the root of a much larger problem that should be discussed and dealt with on a wider scale as soon as possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan