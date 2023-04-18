"Something is happening behind the scenes" - Fans react as Twitch streamer Barry74 defends Mizkif and says he's "sad" about controversy

The streaming community gave their take after Barry74, a Twitch streamer, shared his thoughts on the ongoing controversy surrounding fellow streamer Matthew "Mizkif," describing him as a "good man." To provide some context, Mizkif was previously accused of downplaying a sexual assault incident to protect CrazySlick, the perpetrator, in September 2022.

While Mizkif has since been cleared of any wrongdoing by OTK, the victim, Adrianah "AdrianahLee," has filed a defamation lawsuit against him, Maya Higa, and other OTK members.

Reacting to the entire ordeal, a user on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit suggested:

"Something is happening behind the scenes"

Users speculate about behind-the-scenes drama (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Why did Barry74 describe Mizkif as a "good guy"? LSF speculates

Barry74 has broken his silence for the first time since the controversy involving Mizkif unfolded. He suggested that a significant part of the story had been altered, stating that there were up to three witnesses present during the sexual assault incident.

Today (April 18), the streamer briefly returned to his Twitch channel and praised Mizkif as a good person. He also expressed sadness about the drama, saying:

"Miz is a good guy. I'm sad about all that happened. Miz is actually a good guy."

Although the comment was innocuous, the LSF community suspects that it may be related to the ongoing legal battle. Some members have speculated that the streamer's comments suggest a preference for the defendant's side in any potential court appearance:

This user thinks that Barry might be implying his possible testimony (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Some have suggested that despite the humorous nature of the clip, it could potentially be used in court:

Users give their take on the clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Certain users have noted that streamers have a tendency to cultivate drama by exaggerating or even fabricating falsehoods. In Barry's case, it seems that he has reversed his position regarding Mizkif and OTK after potentially becoming involved in a legal dispute:

Users call out Barry74 (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

A few individuals have put forth the idea that AdrianahLee could potentially face a counter-suit, which could reflect poorly on Barry74:

Users suggest a potential counter-suit (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Regarding the defamation case, neither the OTK members nor Mizkif have made any statements. It is unclear to what extent the case will proceed.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes