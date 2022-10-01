"Something like that" - MrBeast hints at a possible YouTube video in "space" in 2023

Content-creating giant Jimmy "MrBeast" has indicated possible plans to make a YouTube video in space. The YouTuber was recently invited to the Full Send Podcast, co-hosted by Bradley Martyn and Kyle Forgeard, where he hinted at traveling to space to make videos.

Upon being asked about his intentions to do a full-throttle space expedition, MrBeast tacitly admitted:

"Something like that."

It is fair to say that Jimmy is no stranger to making eye-brow-raising content. The 24-year-old's remarkable catalog includes curating a real-life Squid Game recreation (which reportedly cost $4 million), spending several hours buried in a coffin, and giving out millions to charity.

MrBeast to collaborate with Elon Musk?

While there have been several stuntmen and notable personalities who have gone into space to create content, a YouTube video from an individual creator is a mountain yet to be climbed.

Speaking about his space expedition plans, Jimmy suggested:

"There'll be something next year that, yeah...you'll see something. It's almost unfathomable"

One of the co-hosts, Kyle, chimed in by stating that they have a plan of their own with Elon Musk. However, the NELK Boys are yet to disclose their ambitions.

Bradley also hinted at Jeff Bezos' name among the possible candidates that MrBeast might collaborate with. Upon being asked if his travel plans include the moon, the YouTuber meekly responded:

"Not to the moon, but it'll be...yeah"

While traveling to the moon might be unreasonable, knowing Jimmy's astronomical ambitions, one can expect him to reach great heights.

Fans react to the interaction

Fans flocked under the YouTube clip to express their opinions. Although some believed it to be a bluff, others were onboard with the idea and even shared suggestions.

MrBeast is presently the largest individual creator on YouTube with a combined subscriber count of over 180 million. Considering his achievements, the YouTuber's plans to possibly film a video in space certainly fit his profile.

Furthermore, Elon Musk, being such an active participant himself on social media, would definitely want a piece of the pie.

