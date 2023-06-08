Sonic Superstars announced: Release window, platforms, gameplay reveal, and more

SEGA fans have been awaiting a 2D Sonic entry forever, and their wish has finally been granted. Sonic Superstars is a new title from the iconic Japanese developer revealed at the latest Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase. The game is set to release sometime in fall 2023. This suggests that SEGA's title will likely come out between September 1 and November 30.

Sonic the Hedgehog @sonic_hedgehog Get ready for Sonic Superstars, arriving Fall 2023! Get ready for Sonic Superstars, arriving Fall 2023! https://t.co/u3xsiuYtA2

Needless to say, players have much to be excited about. After all, the upcoming 2.5D platformer looks to harken back to the series' roots. With that in mind, here is everything players need to know.

What is Sonic Superstars, and which platforms will it arrive on?

The evil Dr. Eggman is back to cause havoc once again as players step into the shoes of the beloved blue hedgehog and his friends to set out on a brand-new adventure. Interestingly, another villain called Fang is also making a return, spicing up this title's narrative further.

As a 2.5D platformer, the gang will traverse through vibrant and colorful locales of the North Star Islands. These levels will seem remarkably similar to those in previous entries, particularly with winding platforms and plenty of rings to collect. However, there are many new areas to discover and set-pieces to fight and platform across.

Players should note that this title is not a successor to Sonic Mania or the Origins collection and seems to be its own new adventure.

The iconic Chaos Emeralds return once again. This time around, the blue hedgehog and his allies will be able to obtain abilities called Emerald Powers upon collecting these gems. Those skills include the ability to create clones and climb waterfalls, which should facilitate exploration and traversal. Moreover, this title will also offer challenging bosses to tackle alongside various other collectibles to find.

On that note, the game is also set to feature a new element: co-op. There are four characters to pick from — Sonic, Amy, Tails, and Knuckles. So up to four players can enjoy the journey together, one on the platform via the local multiplayer. Yes, this includes the entire campaign from the get-go. The game will see both a physical as well as a digital launch for consoles.

Sonic Superstars will be arriving on all major gaming platforms. These include the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch systems.

