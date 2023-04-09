"Sorry I grew up in a French family" - Ludwig reacts to HasanAbi roasting him about his European background

During a live stream on April 6, 2023, YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig reacted to Hasan "HasanAbi's" viral clip in which he roasted the former's European background. The political commentator was watching a recently uploaded Mogul Mail video in which Ludwig covered the Fansly drama. He was heard saying that he "cared less" about explicit content because of his European background.

When HasanAbi heard this, he burst out laughing and mentioned that the YouTuber grew up in New Hampshire. He went on to say that Ludwig's "libertarian roots" influenced his views on the subject.

The Los Angeles-based personality rolled his eyes and let out a big sigh after hearing the Twitch streamer's remarks. He responded to the roast by saying:

"Okay. Sorry, I grew up in a French family. Sorry, I'm the only person in my family, born in America. Okay? In my French background."

"It was hard as a first-generation immigrant" - Ludwig responds to HasanAbi after the latter made fun of the streamer talking about his European heritage

Ludwig was six minutes into his broadcast on April 6, when viewers shared a link to a Twitch clip in which HasanAbi was reacting to the aforementioned Mogul Mail video. In it, the YouTuber stated:

"Maybe this is my European background. I care less about p*rn. I care less about nudity..."

HasanAbi paused the video and began roasting Ludwig:

"'My European background.' Oh, my god! Motherf**ker, you grew up in New Hampshire, dog! It's your libertarian roots, that is causing you not to care about p*rn. Yo, this yee-yee a** motherf**ker puts on a turtle-neck. Has his hair all quaffed and he goes (streamer mimicks French accent), 'Maybe it's because of my European background. You know? It's like, maybe it's not just a reason. Who knows?'"

Timestamp: 00:06:00

The Turkish-American personality burst out laughing and remarked:

"He said, 'Maybe it's because of my European background.'"

The 27-year-old content creator responded by saying that he was the only member of his family who was born and raised in the United States. He continued further and claimed that he was bullied because of how he pronounced the word "garage," and added:

"You know for a while, I pronounced it (in a French accent), 'Garage.' It's true. Imagine that. And I got bullied for it, too. I would bring my ratatouille to school and the kids would laugh at me. They would laugh at me. Oh, they would clown me! They would! It was hard, as a first-generation immigrant. But I paved the way!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The streamer's response to HasanAbi's roast garnered over 140 reactions in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snippet of some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip

While one viewer stated that bullying a child for having a "distinctive accent" was wrong, another community member questioned why HasanAbi roasted Ludwig with a Quebecois accent.

