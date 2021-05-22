SouL Mortal to donate birthday live stream earnings to Indian COVID-19 relief

MortaL, who is turning a year older today, has announced that he will donate the earnings from his overnight birthday live stream to the COVID-19 relief in India.

Naman Mathur, widely known as Soul MortaL, is a famous professional PUBG Mobile player from India.

He is one of the finest streamers and content creators on YouTube, who was earlier named on the list of most-watched streamers on the Google-owned platform.

SouL Mortal to help nation fight COVID-19 with birthday live stream donations

At the end of the live stream “10 People ZOOM CALL AMONG US,” Mortal announced his contribution towards the noble cause.

“I will end the stream now, and I wanted to convey that, today, I have received around INR 80k in chat revenue. Obviously, after YouTube’s 30% deduction from the super chats, I will donate the rest towards the COVID relief fund.“

Fans can watch the live stream below:

(Time stamp 2 hours 21 minutes)

This generous move from Soul Mortal is genuinely touching at such challenging times when India is facing this deadly disease.

The donation is not Mortal’s first time expressing his gratitude. He also donated his entire prize money from the PUBG Mobile Club Open: Spring Split India to the Indian army.

He recently participated in the MPL Esports Fundraiser, which collected a whopping INR 81 lakhs and was donated to GiveIndia. The 25-year-old was also part of Slayy Point and Mythpat’s charity stream, which managed to raise more than INR 50 lakhs.

MortaL’s YouTube channel and social media handles

MortaL has been creating content on YouTube for over four and a half years, with the oldest video dating back to September 2016. Earlier, he focused on Mini Militia but later switched to PUBG Mobile.

