"Sounds like a spite report": Twitch streamer MOONMOON reacts to one of his moderators being permanently banned

Variety Twitch streamer Jesse "MOONMOON" received the news that one of his moderators was issued a permanent ban from the platform during his stream. The moderator was banned for having a username that made fun of the streamer's appearance, saying he has "tiny teeth."

The popular streamer felt that the ban was excessive, unconcerned that the username in question was a joke at his expense. It is worth noting that the username would technically fall under Twitch's community guidelines against targeted harassment.

The variety streamer questioned if the moderator was reported by someone who may have had a grudge against him. He stated:

"Sounds like a spite report, boys."

MOONMOON reacts to his moderator's permaban

The Twitch streamer received the news while playing My Summer Car. He immediately took a break and took a moment to read into the situation. MOONMOON commented:

"One of my moderators just got permabanned off Twitch."

The moderator's name, which made a joke about the streamer's appearance, likely violated Twitch's community guidelines against targeted harassment. However, in this situation, the person Twitch was protecting from harassment was against the ban.

The Twitch streamer was sent the email received by his moderator, and concluded that someone with a grudge against the latter likely reported him out of spite. He was likely implying that a chatter who was banned by the moderator reported them. He ended his stream shortly after reading the email.

MOONMOON also noted that the moderator in question previously had the name that eventually got him permabanned, changing it before switching it back. He stated:

"It sucks because he went back to this name from another name."

He also said that he never took issue with the moderator's name, which made fun of the streamer's teeth for being "tiny." He did not agree with Twitch's assessment that he was somehow being harassed, stating:

"I'm not harassed. I don't feel harassed."

Although the moderator's account name may technically fall under Twitch's rules on targeted harassment, not only did the person being targeted not object, but allowed them to moderate their Twitch chat as well.

With that being said, perhaps MOONMOON could lobby on behalf of his moderator.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul