Spanish Minecraft Twitch streamer ends stream with a metaverse style animation, and the internet was not ready

Rickyexp, a Spanish Twitch streamer, hosted one of his first streams on the livestreaming platform and seemed to go viral right off the bat. He is known for his editing skills and currently works as a video editor and channel moderator for the rank one Spanish Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos.

After hosting a successful first stream, Rickyexp wanted to end his stream with a bang by showcasing his skills. Without any transitions or cuts, the streamer took the webcam in his hands and started to transverse into the world of Minecraft.

Rickyexp ends his first stream on Twitch with a bang

Twitch streamer Rickyexp's debut stream was a short and impressive one where he streamed for an hour and a half. He was seen editing videos and talking with a handful of Twitch chat members present on his channel.

His channel featured a spectacular amount of animations in the background whenever a new member followed his new channel. Some animations included Dr. Strange-style portals where Spiderman was seen jumping around, while another particularly amazing animation had Steve from the Minecraft universe open a portal and throw a rose from the game in the stream's foreground.

Rickyexp's immaculant skill showcase did not seem to end there. As he went on to end his stream for the day, Rickyexp took the camera into his hands and proceeded to end the stream in one of the most unique ways imaginable.

The following is the translation provided by the Reddit user iWarnock which focused on the streamer's ongoing conversation:

"Okay, give me a moment while I change microphones. Wait."

Plugging in his microphone, he continued:

Okay so now you should be listening me from the camera's microphone. So a moment, lets see."

He then went ahead to his Elgato Stream Deck and pressed some buttons, after which a loud thunderous sound started to play. Looking at a wall on the left side of his PC, a Minecraft portal started to build up.

Listening to the loud sound, the streamer said:

"Well, damn I almost s**t my pants."

Once the portal lit up, the content creator somehow seemed to travel to the world of Minecraft in a pure metaverse style. The game's loading screen popped up and the Twitch streamer was transported in-game.

He funnily setup the Heads Up Display (HUD) of the game perfectly and said:

"Okay, lets put this over here. Okay, we are good."

He equipped himself with a diamond sword and noticed a creeper blow up almost immediately. Following this, the end screen for the stream came up.

Fans react to the Minecraft Twitch streamer's mind-blowing editing skills

Fans and audiences on Reddit were astonished to see the level of creativity and skills the Twitch streamer showcased. According to them, this was one of the best clips presented on the subreddit in a very long time.

On his first stream, Rickyexp managed to get four thousand followers and was viewed by more than three-hundred and fifty concurrent viewers. He spent most of his time in the Just Chatting category, where he edited videos for his viewers.