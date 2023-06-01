'Speed is so bad at football' - Fans react to IShowSpeed taking on TikTok star Luva de Pedreiro in a penalty challenge

Fans were thrilled after YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" returned to the spotlight by engaging in another significant collaboration, this time live streaming alongside popular Brazilian football TikToker Iran "Luva de Pedreiro." Currently, in the UK, the duo faced off on a football pitch to showcase their footballing skills. Since 2021, IShowSpeed has developed a strong interest in football and took on Luva in a penalty challenge, during which he comically struggled to find the target with most of his shots.

A fan couldn't help but comment on his performance, saying:

"Speed is so bad in ftbl (football)"

Did IShowSpeed win against Luva de Pedreiro?

Once again, IShowSpeed and Luva teamed up for another collaboration, this time on an actual football pitch. They demonstrated their skills by engaging in an exciting penalty match.

Despite their best efforts, the display of skill during the penalty match was mostly off-target for both creators. They struggled to find the back of the net, scoring only one out of their five attempts at a goal each.

Despite the language barrier, Darren and Luva delivered an entertaining battle during their live stream. The stream, in fact, has over 726K views in just ten hours since its upload.

Additionally, with Darren now in the UK, there is anticipation regarding potential collaborations with other UK-based content creators (or groups), such as the Sidemen or the Beta Squad.

Here's what the fans said

The clip quickly went viral and received a plethora of comments from fans. Some fans couldn't resist poking fun at IShowSpeed's lack of skills, while others praised the stream as highly entertaining. Here are some of the top comments:

Not their first collaboration

This was not the first encounter between the two. They initially collaborated in November 2022 through a FaceTime call, which resulted in an equally hilarious clip. The humorous aspect stemmed from Darren's inability to speak Portuguese and Luva's lack of English proficiency, creating a comical language barrier between them.

The duo also had the opportunity to meet during a FIFA World Cup match in Qatar. They were coincidentally seated beside each other, further solidifying their connection and shared experiences.

