"Speed gonna bully Adin" - Fans react as Rick Ross offers reward for boxing match between Adin Ross and IShowSpeed

In a recent stream by Adin Ross on Kick on January 4, 2024, Adin Ross was joined by American hip-hop star Rick Ross. The two talked about a possible boxing match that Adin would contend in when Rick Ross offered to put up $5 million on the fight.

Rick asked who Adin would like to fight if he was to offer the huge sum as a reward, and Adin stated that he would like to go against Darren "IShowSpeed" since they are good friends. This huge proposition sent waves through the streaming community, with users rushing to predict the possible outcome of the match-up:

"Speed gonna bully Adin in the ring"

"Speed will cry, easy dub for Adin" - Fans pick sides as Rick Ross offers reward for boxing match between Adin Ross and IShowSpeed

In Adin Ross's recent Kick stream, Rick Ross offered to bet $5 million on Adin for him to fight IShowSpeed, prompting reactions from both streamers' global fanbases. Fans started to take sides between the two and talked about the possible outcome that the match may lead to.

This is not the first time Adin Ross has boxed with another streamer, having worn the gloves against fellow Kick streamer Cheesur. The fight was preceded by a falling out between the two, and the streamers decided to box it out to settle the score.

This time around, some users seemed to vehemently support Speed, with Kick streamer Zherka stating that Speed would achieve a "round 1 KO":

Some users, on the other side, showcased their faith in Adin's fighting skills. They expressed that he would be at an advantage against Darren, based on his previous boxing match with Cheesur, where he knocked him out with just a few punches:

Some users were on a completely different tangent, speculating whether Rick Ross' claim about betting the $5 million was actually legitimate. A few also mentioned how the outcome for Adin might look like if he does, in fact, lose Rick Ross his $5 million:

Adin's stream with Rick Ross, which was held in his Miami "Brand-Risk" Warehouse, involved the two making one more commitment as they agreed to climb Mount Kilimanjaro together.

The stream also involved an important announcement by Adin about his new contract with Kick. This is a big deal for Kick, with Adin being the face of the platform and his streams setting a precedent for other Kick streamers. Adin's new contract focuses on enabling him to be less involved with gambling and allowing him to focus on more 'real' content.