"Speed is gonna be soo mad" - Fans react as Thogden coaxes IShowSpeed into admitting that Messi is better than Ronaldo

Fans have shared their reactions to the video uploaded by YouTuber Theo "Thogden". Theo is known for his footballing commentaries on his channel besides making match-day vlogs. He usually collaborates with his father, Thogdad, who is also a YouTuber.

In a YouTube video uploaded yesterday titled "i TRICKED SPEED into saying MESSI is BETTER than RONALDO", the 21-year-old content creator was seen traveling to The Valley to watch the recently concluded 2022 Sidemen Charity Football Match.

At the event, Theo comically cajoled fellow YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed", who is a vocal supporter of Cristiano Ronaldo, into signing a contract claiming Messi to be better. Reacting to the prank, a fan stated:

Fans react to the prank (Image via Thogden YouTube)

Thogden tricks IShowSpeed into signing a contract; later doesn't realise

In the video, Theo revealed his plans to coax IShowSpeed, who is a Portugal and Ronaldo fanatic, into admitting that Lionel Messi is the better of the two. The 21-year-old initially tried to execute his plans during IShowSpeed's first live stream in London, attempting to track down the streamer. However, his plan didn't work out.

Later in the video, he went on to reveal that he had received an invitation to the Sidemen Charity Match, which took place in London on September 24, further stating that he would use it as an opportunity to meet IShowSpeed and orchestrate his plans in front of everyone.

Given that Theo had access to the player's lounge due to his VIP ticket, the creator approached Darren and made him sign the paper – possibly tricking him into believing he was signing an autograph.

Theo @Thogden How I TRICKED SPEED into saying MESSI is better than RONALDO



{full video below} How I TRICKED SPEED into saying MESSI is better than RONALDO{full video below} https://t.co/QkT5ywCz48

Unfortunately for the latter, not only did he get his goal disallowed on the day, but also got pranked in front of everyone. It remains to be seen how and if IShowSpeed will react to the video.

Fans share their opinions on the video

Fans have already shared their reaction to the entire prank. Many have claimed that Darren will not be enjoying the sight of Theo cajoling him into unknowingly admitting that "Messi is better."

Here are some of the reactions:

Fans react to Theo's video (Image via Thogden YouTube)

Unfortunately for fans, IShowSpeed will not be able to record his reaction on his YouTube channel anytime soon due to receiving a second strike for violating the Terms of Services, possibly caused due to depicting a s*x doll on his livestream.

