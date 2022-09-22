Splinter Cell Remake will have its story updated 'for a modern audience'

Ubisoft Toronto's job posting recently shed some light on the upcoming Splinter Cell Remake and how the developers are planning to update the classic stealth-action title's story to suit a "modern-day audience."

Last December, Ubisoft officially confirmed that it is working on a Splinter Cell Remake, something fans of the stealth franchise have been asking for years. Known for its work on The Division and, most recently, the upcoming open-world Star Wars title, Ubisoft Toronto is in charge of the remake. The game, which was first released back in 2007 as an Xbox exclusive, will be rebuilt using the Snowdrop engine, which also powers the studio's other projects.

While Ubisoft is yet to provide a release window for the remake, fans are already intrigued and excited about finally getting another Splinter Cell game.

Ubisoft Toronto's Splinter Cell Remake will see its story updated for enjoyment of modern audience

Ubisoft Toronto, the development team in charge of the upcoming remake, recently put out an advertisement for the position of scriptwriter. The ad gives a brief description, which reads:

"Using the first Splinter Cell game as our foundation, we are rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience. We want to keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable."

The description then proceeds to detail what the job of a scriptwriter at the company will entail.

It inherently isn't wrong to change the narrative structure and update it for a new generation of players. In fact, some titles greatly benefit from such alterations. Some examples of such titles would be Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remakes.

However, Splinter Cell already featured a story that went really well with a modern AAA stealth-action experience; thus, it'll be interesting to see how the change in narrative will affect the remake's reception.

That said, it is very much possible that Ubisoft Toronto might only change a few segments of the overall narrative, leaving the essence of the original game's story intact and unaltered. Unless the developers release more information on the title, fans can only speculate about the changes it'll offer.

What is Splinter Cell Remake expected to offer?

During the announcement of the game, producer Matt West stated expressed what the developers intend to offer with the experience:

"Although we’re still in the very earliest stages of development, what we’re trying to do is make sure the spirit of the early games remains intact, in all of the ways that gave early Splinter Cell its identity.”

Speaking about the updates the title will see, he said:

“So, as we’re building it from the ground up, we’re going to update it visually, as well as some of the design elements to match player comfort and expectations, and we are going to keep it linear like the original games, not make it open world.”

West also stated that the remake could take inspiration from other great games in the genre, such as IO Interactive's Hitman titles, which are some of the best stealth offerings in recent memory.

Stealth-action offering not coming out anytime soon

Ubisoft has recently delayed its upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The title was previously slated to be released this year, coinciding with the new movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, but will now come out in 2023. Ubisoft stated the delay is to ensure a quality launch of the game and to give developers more time to polish it to near perfection before its launch.

Alongside the Avatar game, Ubisoft Toronto is also working on a single-player open-world Star Wars game, and fans should not expect the Splinter Cell Remake to come any sooner.

