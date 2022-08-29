Sports YouTuber Wade Plemons provides take on controversial fight in KSI's boxing event, says FaZe Sensei was "robbed"

Wade Plemons or "The W.A.D.E Concept" took to his YouTube channel to share his opinions on the recently concluded Misfits Boxing event that featured a host of influencers including KSI. Although the event was a smashing success, the outcome of King Kenny vs. Isiah "FaZe Sensei" was deemed questionable.

For context, FaZe Sensei dominated the match and even scored a knockdown in the first round. However, the scorecards were in Kenny's favor; this sparked an online backlash against the judges.

While discussing the match between the two content creators-cum-athletes, Wade opined that the FaZe member was "robbed."

Wade Plemons believes the result should be overturned

Wade Plemons gave a round-by-round breakdown of the fight, and concluded that FaZe Sensei should have won by one or two points at the end. Although he believed that the latter was "robbed," he also suggested that since Kenny was not involved in the point scoring, he should also not be criticized for it. He stated:

"FaZe Sensei was robbed here but that's not Kenny's fault"

Sense came out of the blocks straight away with an early knockdown. Later in the match, he threw a couple of jabs that made proper connections as well. The general consensus around the game was a victory for the latter. However, the result turned out to be different.

Later in the video, Wade Plemons also added:

"I wanna make sure that people know this, this is not Kenny's fault. Kenny surviving that round, being able to work the cob webs out, come back, work his jab and get back to his game plan, there's not another guy on the card that could've taken that right hand..."

(Watch the full match here)

Wade Plemons also reminded the audience that he was attempting to breakdown the fight from an objective point of view and the sight of FaZe Sensei losing surprised him a lot.

Interestingly, this was not the first controversial result between Kenny and a FaZe member. Earlier this year, the former took on FaZe Temperrr, who appeared to have won fair and square. However, much to the latter's surprise, the result favored Kenny.

The result was later overturned after an appeal from FaZe Temperrr. It remains to be seen if Sensei's team will appeal to the commission as well.

Fans react to the controversial fight

Fans shared their opinions on the match as well. Users flooded Twitter with a flurry of messages and comments directed towards the dubious nature of the outcome. Even Kenny himself hinted that there might be another reversal of the result. Here are some of the reactions:

Kenny @KingKennyTv Another overturn incoming 🤪 Another overturn incoming 🤪

FaZe Apex @FaZeApex



I actually feel bad for you honestly LMFAOOO 🤣🤣 he was even shockedI actually feel bad for you honestly @KingKennyTv if you’re not paying these judges LMFAOOO 🤣🤣 he was even shocked I actually feel bad for you honestly @KingKennyTv if you’re not paying these judges https://t.co/mVWmHYLo2F

CuriouslyJoe @CuriouslyJoe King Kenny Vs Faze Sensei was clearly rigged. Someone’s getting their rent paid King Kenny Vs Faze Sensei was clearly rigged. Someone’s getting their rent paid

Conqueror @ConquerorMafia Even King kenny was shocked lol, No way Faze Sensei lost that. He got robbed. Even King kenny was shocked lol, No way Faze Sensei lost that. He got robbed. https://t.co/5as1PbYjye

𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗹𝗲𝘆 🇮🇹 @UTDBradleyy “How I rigged the King Kenny vs FaZe Sensei fight from ringside” “How I rigged the King Kenny vs FaZe Sensei fight from ringside” https://t.co/3WR43kKixG

everything @dryptoteket King Kenny vs Faze Sensei is the worst decision in boxing I’ve seen in a long time. Recount. King Kenny vs Faze Sensei is the worst decision in boxing I’ve seen in a long time. Recount.

FaZe Sensei has not spoken against the questionable nature of the verdict. However, it is expected that his team will appeal at some point during the week.

The MMA fighter has also hinted at a possible return in one of the post-match interviews.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan