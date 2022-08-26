YouTuber-turned-boxer fighting on KSI undercard calls Tyron Woodley the "worst crossover boxer," 'T-Wood' reacts

YouTuber King Kenny has named Tyron Woodley as the worst crossover boxer ahead of his fight against FaZe Sensei at London's O2 Arena on Saturday night.

In an interview with MisfitsBoxing, Kenny was quizzed about various things, one of which included the worst crossover boxer. He replied with a laugh:

"Tyron Woodley."

Watch Kenny talk ahead of his fight on Saturday below:

Tyron Woodley has now responded to Kenny with a raised eyebrow emoji, questioning his words. Woodley was most recently knocked out by Jake Paul in their rematch in December 2021, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Paul landed a thudding right hand to knock Woodley out cold in the sixth round.

The former UFC champion was beaten by the 25-year-old via split decision in their first fight. 'T-Wood' boasts an impressive 19-7-1 MMA record, with a 9-7-1 record in the UFC.

Kenny, meanwhile, will fight for only the second time in the ring, having been handed a split-decision victory over FaZe Temperrr in March this year, which was later overturned. He will be aiming to notch up his first victory against another member of the YouTube content creator group FaZe Clan.

Tyron Woodley confirms his boxing return alongside Gerald Tucker

Woodley has potentially announced his return to boxing after the loss to Paul. He posted a video on social media training with Gerald Tucker, who also trained Floyd Mayweather. The caption reads:

"@gt_the_great_ It's time! I'm ready to roll."

Check out the post by Tyron Woodley potentially signaling his comeback to boxing:

The 40-year-old was released from the UFC after his loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 260 in March 2021, which was the final fight of his contract. After his release, he revealed his wish to try his hand at boxing and bare-knuckle fighting.

Woodley previously lost to Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman (to relinquish his welterweight title in 2019). During his peak in the UFC, Woodley was riding a seven-fight undefeated streak and was one of the best fighters in the 170 lbs division.

The American also offered to step in after YouTuber KSI's fight with Alex Wassabi was canceled. With a potential return in the near future, Woodley will hope that his partnership with Tucker will help him notch up his first win in boxing.

