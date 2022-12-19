Sportskeeda Esports x Hyderabad Hydra FIFA Tournament: Winners, prize pool distribution, and more

After witnessing plenty of incredible FIFA gameplay in the past few days, the exciting tournament organized by Sportskeeda Esports and powered by Hyderabad Hydras has finally come to an end. The final match of the championship saw Charanjot from GodLike Esports going up against tikkatown from Offbeet Esports.

The GodLike Esports gamer bagged the first-place prize of ₹50,000 after top-scoring the contest as the scorelines of the last two games read "8-2" and "2-1." While the first game was fairly one-sided, the second one saw tikkatown keeping it tight until the final few minutes, where Charanjot12 scored two quick goals to win the tournament.

Sportskeeda Esports' FIFA tournament powered by Hyderabad Hydras concludes with a final win from GodLike Esports

As mentioned earlier, Offbeet Esports' tikkatown faced off against Charanjot12 from GodLike Esports in the final stage of the competition, with the latter ultimately being crowned the winner. Interestingly, the last match was not the only one where GodLike Esports' players shone during the FIFA tournament.

Earlier, Saransh "saranshjain7" Jain from GodLike Esports secured third place against Chemin Esports' Saksham "Sakky" Rattan. Therefore, players from GodLike Esports finished in first and third place with the conclusion of the tournament. In contrast, the athletes from Offbeet Esports and Chemin Esports ended in second and fourth positions, respectively.

For the unversed, the esports tournament was held between December 2 and December 18. The highly anticipated event featured 16 well-known players from famous rosters representing different countries from the then-ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022's pre-Quarter Finalists. The prize pool of the esports event was ₹1,00,000, which was ultimately distributed as follows:

First place (₹50,000) - Charanjot "Charanjot12" Singh from GodLike Esports

Second place (₹30,000) - Karman "tikkatown" Tikka from Offbeet Esports

Third place (₹15,000) - Saransh "saranshjain7" Jain from GodLike Esports

Top Scorer of the tournament (₹5,000) - Charanjot "Charanjot12" Singh from GodLike Esports

Charanjot, who claimed the 'Top Scorer of the tournament' prize, scored 28 goals throughout the event as Germany. With regards to scoring, he was followed by his adversary in the final, i.e., tikkatown, who scored 26 goals as Australia in the Sportskeeda Esports' FIFA tournament.

This exciting esports championship was powered by Hyderabad Hydras, which is well-known as India's first ever city-based esports organization. It boasts multiple roasters featuring various professional gamers that compete in popular games such as Clash of Clans, FIFA, BGMI, and more. At the same time, the Hyderabad-based outfit has also signed multiple content creators.

Note: Readers can check out the highlights of the event's matches on Sportskeeda Esports' YouTube channel.

