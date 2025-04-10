Stardew Valley BG3 mod returns after D&D publisher "mistakenly" took it down

A popular Stardew Valley BG3 mod called "Baldur's Village" recently landed in some trouble after it was taken down following a DMCA report. However, it is back now, after the complainants acknowledged their mistake and retracted the complaint. The add-on has over 50,000 downloads, making it one of the popular mods in the repository.

That said, here's everything you need to know about the return of the Stardew Valley BG3 mod after it was taken down.

Stardew Valley BG3 mod is back after D&D publisher "mistakenly" took it down

Recently, a popular Stardew Valley BG3 mod landed in hot water after it was taken down by D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast LLC. However, it was soon rectified, with the publisher apologizing for the DMCA complaint, which, they stated, was sent mistakenly. It is also possible that this takedown was automated as part of a larger crackdown on spinoffs and mods that were using the game's IP.

In a statement to PC Gamer, Wizards of the Coast stated that the DMCA takedown notice to the Stardew Valley BG3 mod was issued in error:

"The Baldur's Village DMCA takedown was issued mistakenly—we are sorry about that. We are in the process of fixing that now so fans and the Stardew community can continue to enjoy this great mod!"

Since its launch last month, the mod has gained over 50,000 downloads and even received accolades from Belgian video game designer Swen Vincke, who led the development for the Divinity series and Baldur's Gate 3. Vincke went as far as expressing his support over the situation, stating:

"Free quality fan mods highlighting your characters in other game genres are proof your work resonates and a unique form of word of mouth. Imho they shouldn't be treated like commercial ventures that infringe on your property."

The creators of the mod had been tirelessly working on bug fixes and the development of Astarion’s 10-heart event when they were suddenly hit with the DMCA notice. After learning of the issue, they even expressed disappointment at the fact that players would not get to try out all the new features and updates they had worked hard towards.

However, with overwhelming support from the gaming community and kind words from the lead developers, the scale seems to have tipped in their favor. The D&D publishers apologised for the mistake, and the Stardew Valley BG3 mod is available once again for players to enjoy.

