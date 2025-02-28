Starlight Re:Volver, new magical-girl ARPG, to host a pre-alpha demo soon

Pahdo Labs recently announced the closed pre-alpha demo for its latest magical action role-playing game (ARPG) Starlight Re:Volver from 7 PM EST on March 7 to 11:59 PM EST on March 9, 2025. This exclusive event would provide the opportunity to explore the magical world in its early stages along with some exclusive rewards to make this experience memorable.

Those interested in signing up for the Starlight Re:Volver pre-alpha demo should join the game's official Discord server. The developers have provided all the instructions for joining this limited-time test.

What to expect from Starlight Re:Volver pre-alpha demo

Starlight Re:Volver promises a magical girl experience that blends immersive gameplay and anime-style visuals. Players will play as the magical girls called "Divers" who can explore dream worlds to uncover hidden secrets and treasures.

Joining the Starlight Re:Volver pre-alpha demo provides an early look at the game. However, another reason to look forward to this event would be meeting Clover. She is an NPC who owns an in-game cafe, but this character is voiced and partially designed by streamer LilyPichu. The pre-alpha demo will reward participants with limited-edition cosmetics based on Clover and LilyPichu.

Join friends to explore in Starlight Re:Volver (Image via Pahdo Labs)

The Starlight Re:Volver pre-alpha test would let players team up with others to explore the various fun activities in the Nishi Island Metropolis (NIM) like fishing, hosting picnics, and enjoying the grand Sakura tree. This limited-time event will only provide two Divers: the hammer-wielding Effy and the precise ranged attacker Kira. Fans would miss out on Ren and Vivi, as their abilities are still under development and might be available in the future playtest.

Pahdo Labs developers said they will monitor all three days of the pre-alpha testing. So, those playing the early development version of this magical girl ARPG experience will get to provide feedback.

