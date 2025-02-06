Everything we know about Vaultbreakers, upcoming PvPvE ARPG-Extraction

Once known as Project F4E, BetaDwarf’s upcoming game is now known as Vaultbreakers, a fascinating hybrid of MOBA and Extraction Shooter gameplay. It’s still in development, but there is a playtest people can take part in if they want to learn more about the game and how it feels.

If you’re into League of Legends and Escape from Tarkov, this could be the game for you. Only time will tell how successful these two gameplay styles will be when they merge. Here’s what we know about the game so far.

What is Vaultbreakers?

Vaultbreakers is a top-down PvPvE ARPG — a blend of MOBA gameplay and Extraction Shooter gameplay. Players will go on missions that unfold dynamically, based on what the players and other NPCs do, keeping things fresh and interesting. It could mean you unlock more events or challenging foes.

Trending

Intense, skill-based gameplay awaits! (Image via BetaDwarf)

There are also Changelings to deal with, which are evil and chaotic. These shapeshifters are controlled by AI, and occasionally players themselves, which makes it even harder to predict what they might do at any time. The enemy attacks are deadly, but you can dodge and evade to keep yourself alive.

There’s also an upgrade system and a wide assortment of characters (Champions) to unlock to create all manners of strike forces for the missions that await. It has a very promising premise, that’s for sure.

Does Vaultbreakers have a release date?

At this time, there's no telling when this title will fully launch (Image via BetaDwarf)

Unfortunately, BetaDwarf's upcoming game does not have a release date at this time. It’s still in development, and the game’s name was only revealed on January 30, 2025. The game has a playtest going on at the moment, though, so that’s the closest thing to a “release date” fans will get for the time being.

Will Vaultbreakers be free-to-play?

It's interesting to see a game with a variety of champions in a way that would normally be in an f2p, in a b2p game (Image via BetaDwarf)

At this time, the game is slated to be a premium (purchase) title, and not free-to-play. That could change in the future, according to the developers. Until the game is released officially, this could easily change.

How to register for Vaultbreakers playtest

Keep an eye on socials to try and join this upcoming game's playtests (Image via BetaDwarf)

Before each playtest session, the developers give away codes to join, according to their website. The developers recommend joining their Discord server to be among the first to claim one, or to watch Vaultbreakers streams — as some of the content creators have keys to give away.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback