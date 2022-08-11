"I'll be grinding ranked" - Stewie2K claims he'll continue streaming even if he misses Valorant franchising

It looks like Counter Strike: Global Offensive professional player Jake "Stewie2K" is switching games. While playing Valorant on stream, the renowned FPS player stated his intention to grind Valorant almost nonstop until he is picked up by a professional team.

The former Evil Geniuses player was removed from the team's roster on July 28 and has been playing Valorant on his streams since. He expressed his intention to stream every day and climb the game's ranked ladder, whilst improving his prowess. He is ultimately hoping to be picked up by a team and doesn't seem concerned with missing certain cutoff dates:

"Every day I'll be on the stream. I'll be grinding ranked."

Stewie2K claims he'll continue streaming Valorant

The CS:GO pro, now without a team, seems to have decided that switching to a different game is in order. In that endeavor, he has been consistently streaming Valorant on his Twitch channel since departing from the Evil Geniuses CS:GO roster at the end of July. Today, he stated his intentions to continue grinding the game until he can enter the Valorant pro scene.

"Even if I miss franchising, I’m going to keep streaming, watch and be a student of the game and then get picked up. We'll try." Ex-CS pro @Stewie has confirmed his intention to go pro in #VALORANT "Even if I miss franchising, I’m going to keep streaming, watch and be a student of the game and then get picked up. We'll try." Ex-CS pro @Stewie has confirmed his intention to go pro in #VALORANT."Even if I miss franchising, I’m going to keep streaming, watch and be a student of the game and then get picked up. We'll try." https://t.co/W9IuIicKjx

He stated that aside from grinding the game's ranked ladder daily, he intends to participate in high elo and professional scrims should the opportunity present itself. He knows there's still a long road before the offseason, the likeliest time for him to get picked up by a team before the next pro season:

"I'm gonna try to get into scrims, and then LCQ will happen, Champions will happen, offseason comes, franchising comes."

In 2023, Riot Games is making the move to franchised leagues in its professional Valorant scene. Only teams that become official Riot partners will be eligible to participate in these leagues as well as international events.

Fewer teams means fewer opportunities for players, especially those that are just trying to get into the pro scene. Stewie2K claims he's unconcerned with missing franchising and is rather committed to streaming and watching professionals play until he's recruited by a team:

"Even if I miss franchising, I'm down to keep streaming, watch and be a student of the game, and then get picked up. We'll try, we'll see how everything pans out."

With Stewie2K seemingly in it for the long haul on Valorant, it seems that his illustrious CS:GO career has come to an end. It will be interesting to see if and when he is picked up by a professional Valorant organization.

