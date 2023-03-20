"Stop having your diet consist of McDonald's" - Streaming community expresses concerns as xQc reveals having a "super cold" and "bodily pain"

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc's" recent tweet about his health concerns prompted his fans to express their worries in the replies. Many wished him a speedy recovery and offered advice to alleviate his symptoms.

xQc has a history of falling ill, notably having contracted COVID last year. The popular streamer is known for leading a largely unhealthy lifestyle, including a lack of sleep and a bad diet.

Reacting to his health update, one user wrote:

"It stops when you stop having your diet consist of McDonald's and start hitting the gym bro."

xQc falls sick again, reveals having a "super cold"

xQc revealed that he has contracted a viral infection in addition to experiencing body aches, headaches, and lethargy. The popular streamer shared this information on his social media platforms, informing his followers about his health status.

He also wrote that he would take a day off from live streaming to rest. However, he hopes to be back tomorrow. He stated:

"MIGHT HAVE A SUPER COLD OR FLU ETC. BODILY PAIN IN ALMOST EVERY PART, HEADACHE AND LETHARGY, THROAT HURTS. GONNA TRY TO FULL REST AND HOPE TOMORROW IS CLEAR. WHEN DOES IT STOP?"

The streamer has a history of falling ill, having tested positive for COVID in October 2022 and later revealed a serious ear infection.

In December 2022, he took a three-day hiatus from streaming due to the flu and concerns about infected lungs. He added that his entire body hurt and couldn't "move at all," prompting his fans to express concern about his health.

His most recent health update has sparked a similar reaction from his fan base. Fellow streamer and OTK member Nick "Nmplol" replied, suggesting he return to Texas:

Another streamer, Kaitlyn "Amouranth," with whom Felix recently collaborated, expressed her good wishes too:

The French-Canadian regularly incorporates fizzy drinks and sugary products into his diet. One fan suggested Felix include home-cooked food in his diet:

Here are some tweets from fans expressing their good wishes:

The Canadian streamer is among the biggest names in the online community and has had several big-name collaborations. In a recent stream, xQc received a troll-worthy message from controversial content creator Adin Ross, which provoked the former to clock Adin. To read more about the story, click here.

