"Stop saying I've died": TommyInnit posts on X as fans troll him on social media claiming he has passed away

Popular British Minecraft streamer Thomas Simons, better known as TommyInnit, is being trolled by his fans, claiming that he has died. In response, Thomas took to X (formerly Twitter) to not only clarify that he was alive but also beseeched his followers not to claim that he had passed away. However, this only fuelled fans' resolution to troll him, with numerous followers in the replies pretending that the famous content creator is no more.

This is not the first time rumors about TommyInnit's supposed death have been spread on social media, and it appears to be an inside joke among his fanbase as a multitude of the comments on X continued to troll him. The YouTuber and Twitch streamer appeared quite frustrated with the banter and wrote this in all caps:

"I'VE NOT DIED. STOP SAYING I'VE DIED"

"I can still hear his voice": Why are fans trolling TommyInnit online and claiming he has died?

Simons is perhaps one of the most well-known Minecraft streamers on Twitch, having amassed an immense following due to his video game streams. Collaborations with other popular creators such as Dream and Technoblade saw him rise to the very top of the streaming echelons, and he currently boasts over 7.4 million followers on Twitch with another 14.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Fans will remember his time in the DreamSMP fondly, and the streamer still regularly streams Minecraft on his channel. His channel peaked during the pandemic and was averaging over 200K viewers during the early months of 2021. Although his channel may not be as popular as it was a couple of years ago, TommyInnit is still a major figure in the gaming community.

However, a lot of them have been recently trolling him online, claiming that he has died. For those wondering why such a big number of people have been talking about his death, this is related to a YouTube video titled "We Held A Funeral For Our Alive Friend… " where Minecraft creators Wilbur, Ranboo, Slimecicle, and Ph1LzA pretend to hold a funeral for their friend TommyInnit.

Fans appeared to be taking the joke in stride and started the general trend to deny that he was alive. After TommyInnit took to social media to dispel the rumors by emphatically asking people to stop saying he had passed away, his followers seemed to have doubled down. A fan account replied to the post and continued trolling the creator, insinuating that the post was not real:

"It is like I can still hear his voice…"

Even the official Streamer Awards page joined in the banter, stating that they miss TommyInnit. MrBeast's Feastables called the situation "messed up" and jokingly claimed that the streamer had scheduled the post on X. Other fans continued the charade, pretending to be grieving for their favorite creator.

Social media posts trolling the streamer (Image via X)

TommyInnit is an integral part of the Minecraft community, known for his close friendships with other creators in the space and the banter he brings to the streams that attract thousands of regular viewers. Read more about his tribute to Technoblade on the latter's death anniversary from earlier this year.