Streamer and comedian Ricky Berwick banned from Twitch after following through on sub goal promise

Popular content creator Ricky Berwick was banned from Twitch on January 4, 2023. He was hit with a seven-day ban, his first on the platform, according to StreamerBans.

Although fans speculated over the reason for the ban, Berwick was quick to clear things up. He said he was banned because of suggestive acts he performed on a Garfield stuffed animal, humping it on stream in exchange for 20 gifted subscribers.

The social media personality further clarified that he was fully clothed during the act. Although he may want to avoid such actions in future streams, he said the ban was worth it.

Ricky Berwick @rickyberwick @StreamerBans hahaha. I humped my Garfield plush (clothed) for 20 subs. worth the 7 day ban @StreamerBans hahaha. I humped my Garfield plush (clothed) for 20 subs. worth the 7 day ban https://t.co/2vXP83hmsu

"My Twitch is disabled like me": Ricky Berwick pokes fun at himself in another tweet about his seven-day Twitch ban

Users of Twitter and YouTube are probably familiar with Ricky Berwick by now. He is a Canadian YouTuber and social media personality known for his sketch comedy videos and antics. He has over three million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Although not as well known for streaming, Berwick has a Twitch channel. During a recent stream, he promised to hump a large stuffed animal of Garfield if he received 20 gifted subs. He followed through on his promise after receiving the subs, performing the suggestive act on his stream.

On the evening of January 4, 2023, a StreamerBans tweet alerted fans that Berwick had been banned from Twitch. Although viewers speculated underneath the tweet why he had been suspended, Berwick himself cleared up any confusion:

"I humped my Garfield plush (clothed) for 20 subs. Worth the seven-day ban."

Ricky Berwick suffers from Beals-Hecht syndrome, a disability he has had since birth that limits his movement. In his tweet announcing that he was suspended from Twitch, he poked fun at his condition, saying he and his channel have something in common.

Ricky Berwick @rickyberwick my twitch is disabled like me. streaming on youtube in the link below my twitch is disabled like me. streaming on youtube in the link below https://t.co/XW5u1AV5pU

Berwick also posted a screenshot of an email he received from the Amazon-owned platform, notifying him that the ban was for "sexually explicit content" and would last seven days.

This situation is similar to Call of Duty: Warzone streamer Aydan's ban, where he performed a similar act on his gaming chair, resulting in a seven-day suspension.

Ricky Berwick is expected to be able to stream on Twitch again between January 11, 2023, and January 12, 2023, if the ban isn't cut short. In the meantime, he will continue streaming on YouTube.

