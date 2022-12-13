Warzone streamer Aydan has been banned from Twitch, says the platform has not provided any context

New York Subliners member and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 streamer Aydan revealed that his account has received a seven-day ban from Twitch.

In a tweet made earlier today, he stated that his account has been temporarily suspended for supposedly displaying mature content. The creator also revealed that Twitch did not give him any further explanation for the sudden ban.

His tweet has already garnered over 150 replies and 1K likes since publishing. The streamer's report was further amplified by internet reporter Jake Lucky through his Twitter account.

Jake Lucky's tweet talking about Aydan's surprise ban (Image via Twitter)

The nature of the inconspicuous ban has left both the creator and the gaming community scratching their heads.

Aydan receives a seven-day suspension for "s*xually explicit conduct"

Twitch is no stranger to dishing out discreet suspensions to its users. Aydan became the latest victim of such an occurrence after Twitch confided in the streamer that the primary reason behind his ban is s*xually explicit content. The New York Subliners member wrote:

"Hey, guys. I just wanted to let you know I've been suspended from Twitch for 7 days for "s*xually explicit conduct. Not sure what the game plan is, but I just wanted to be transparent with you guys and keep you updated. Hope to see you soon."

I just wanted to let you know I've been suspended from Twitch for 7 days for "sexually explicit conduct".



Not sure what the game plan is, but I just wanted to be transparent with you guys and keep you updated.



Hey, guys.I just wanted to let you know I've been suspended from Twitch for 7 days for "sexually explicit conduct".Not sure what the game plan is, but I just wanted to be transparent with you guys and keep you updated.Hope to see you soon

He further corroborated his initial tweet by responding to a reply. He wrote that he was not certain which moment in his stream caused his ban. He wrote:

"Honestly, I'm not 100% sure. I wasn't really provided any context or clip for reference so I'm just left here thinking, lol."

Honestly, I'm not 100% sure.I wasn't really provided any context or clip for reference so I'm just left here thinking, lol.

"Take your talents to YouTube" - Fans share their reactions

Aydan, who was formerly a professional Fortnite player, was left bemused at the sight of the ban. Seeing his plight, fans shared a host of reactions. One user suggested that the creator take his trade to the red platform.

Here are some of the notable reactions made on Twitter:

sean beaudoin @seb18712188 @aydan @Swishem Take your talents to YouTube. There is a reason why so many of twitches big names have left and it’s situation’s exactly like this. @aydan @Swishem Take your talents to YouTube. There is a reason why so many of twitches big names have left and it’s situation’s exactly like this.

Switching to YouTube Gaming is a suggestion that popped up a number of times under the streamer's tweet:

One plausible cause behind his suspension was pointed out by a few users as well. While Aydan is prone to making erotic gestures, regular viewers of his streams will know that the nature of his conduct is comical rather than suggestive. Here are the tweets:

BLAMMO @BLAMMO_o Stay strong @aydan Suspended from twitch, but not from our heartsStay strong @aydan Suspended from twitch, but not from our hearts💜 Stay strong https://t.co/QJS2z9Z9QN

Cleveland Cam @cleveland_cam



On the reals tho, hope it gets overturned soon brotha 🤝 @aydan I thought the lap dance you gave me was off stream… WTH…On the reals tho, hope it gets overturned soon brotha 🤝 @aydan I thought the lap dance you gave me was off stream… WTH…On the reals tho, hope it gets overturned soon brotha 🤝

Twitch's temporary bans usually range from one to 30 days depending on the streamer's conduct. Aydan is set to regain access to his account at the end of his seven-day abeyance.

