Call of Duty: Warzone Pro Aydan accused of sending explicit photos to minors by fellow pro player Vapulear

Call of Duty: Warzone pro Aydan has been accused of sending nude photos to minors. The New York Subliners player is being accused by another figure in the CoD: Warzone scene, streamer, and content creator Vapulear.

NYSL Aydan @aydan



Crazy that someone like that gets the opportunity to be a captain in the biggest Warzone event... I just found out that @MVapulear is a captain in the WSOW after he scammed me for $3,000 and never paid me back.

Denying these allegations, he noted that the timing of the accusations was suspicious, as he had criticized the Call of Duty World Series of Warzone (WSOW) for having Vapulear as a captain. He said that the streamer scammed him out of $3,000 and shouldn't have been invited to the event.

Addressing the accusations subsequently leveled against him, the Warzone pro said:

Vapulear accused the former Fortnite streamer of exposing himself to minors (Image via Twitter)

Warzone Pro Aydan accused of sending compromising pictures to minors

The accuser is fellow Warzone content creator Vapulear, who Aydan alleges is threatening to leak his explicit photos as blackmail. According to the pro player, the V8 E-Sports streamer's motive is revenge for "ruining his career."

The Warzone Pro claimed that Vapulear threatened to blackmail him (Image via Twitter)

Vapulear also appeared to claim that he had access to compromising photos of the pro player, but said that he would not post them publicly in fear of being sued. However, upon being asked to share them, Vapulear was willing to send them in a personal chat.

Vapulear claimed to have nude photos of his Warzone rival but declined to publicly post them (Image via Twitter)

The disagreement between the two Warzone players stems from a wager that was made between them. Aydan alleges that the accuser scammed him out of $3,000 that were indeed part of their bet. The former called Vapulear out on Twitter after he was announced as the team captain in the Call of Duty World Series of Warzone 2022 and condemned his inclusion.

Seemingly in response to these criticisms, Vapulear accused Aydan of sending nude photos to "underage Fortnite kids." Before the release of Warzone, the pro player was a Fortnite streamer who participated in various tournaments.

As mentioned above, Aydan has denied the allegations levied against him, while Vapulear has deleted at least one tweet where he claimed to have evidence of the pro player sending exposed pictures to minors.

