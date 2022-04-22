Twitch streamer Aydan accuses Warzone pro Vapulear of scamming him for $2,500

Twitch star Aydan accused fellow Warzone streamer Vapulear of scamming him out of over two thousand dollars.
In a recent tweet, the Twitch star warned his followers not to 'wager' or make bets with the Call of Duty: Warzone pro, who allegedly owes him $2,500.
Since then, Vapulear has responded to Aydan and curious fans with a Twitlonger articulating the situation in further detail.
Vapulear stated that he was restricted from sending money through Paypal and Cashapp. He also said he has a large sum of money he recently went to 'lodge,' or deposit via a bank wire transfer.
As a final testimony to his character, Vapulear clarified that he is not a scammer, unlike what a fellow Warzone content creator has claimed.
"Anyone who knows me knows I pay my dues and will never scum anyone out of a penny."
Fans react to the situation between Aydan and Vapulear
Fans were split on the situation and responded with their own opinions to the tweets.
Multiple people vouched against Vapulear's original statement of character, implying that this was not out of the ordinary for the Warzone pro, who presumably owes other content creators money. One viewer even accused Vapulear of using hacks when wagering.
A few fans berated Aydan for airing the situation out in public instead of handling everything privately so as not to draw attention and prevent either party from getting harmed.
However, one fan pointed out that the Warzone content creator didn't do anything wrong, given the high stakes and the severity of the matter. After all, they believed, Vapulear may as well be pulling a scam and scammers need to be made public to protect those who may choose to invest in the future.
Several viewers made jokes about Vapulear possibly lying about his wages and that his status as a Warzone player indicated that he probably didn't have that much money, to begin with.
A fan noted that the Warzone pro was banned from two payment services, insinuating that Vapulear might have a history of fraud elsewhere.
Many fans urged Vapulear to post proof of the transaction to clear his name, but the Warzone pro has yet to do so despite previously stating that he was willing to do so.
The public seems to be very wary of Vapulear's account and the majority appeared to side with Aydan.