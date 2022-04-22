Twitch streamer Aydan accuses Warzone pro Vapulear of scamming him for $2,500

Twitch star Aydan accused fellow Warzone streamer Vapulear of scamming him out of over two thousand dollars.

In a recent tweet, the Twitch star warned his followers not to 'wager' or make bets with the Call of Duty: Warzone pro, who allegedly owes him $2,500.

NYSL Aydan



He scammed me for over $2,500 from wagers so I just wanted to give anyone that wagers a warning. Just a heads up, DO NOT wager or do sidebets with @MVapulear

Since then, Vapulear has responded to Aydan and curious fans with a Twitlonger articulating the situation in further detail.

Vapulear stated that he was restricted from sending money through Paypal and Cashapp. He also said he has a large sum of money he recently went to 'lodge,' or deposit via a bank wire transfer.

I had to do a bank wire because I'm banned on cashapp and PayPal

As a final testimony to his character, Vapulear clarified that he is not a scammer, unlike what a fellow Warzone content creator has claimed.

"Anyone who knows me knows I pay my dues and will never scum anyone out of a penny."

Fans react to the situation between Aydan and Vapulear

Fans were split on the situation and responded with their own opinions to the tweets.

Multiple people vouched against Vapulear's original statement of character, implying that this was not out of the ordinary for the Warzone pro, who presumably owes other content creators money. One viewer even accused Vapulear of using hacks when wagering.

This isn't the first time he's been called out for not paying up, I'm seeing a repeating pattern.

I remember watching two top warzone players (not gonna include names) during a wager with vap, they asked there chat to go in & watch, don't interact because they thought vap and his duo was cheating. Was finding kids in the random/weird areas while going straight to them.

A few fans berated Aydan for airing the situation out in public instead of handling everything privately so as not to draw attention and prevent either party from getting harmed.

out of pocket tweet, these things need handled behind the scenes

i would at least have waited because this isn't just about move knowing how big your folllwing is and how it's not like vap wouldn't have the money he publicly said how his paypal was locked a few months ago now you and him could've contacted each other in private

The fact he publicly outed you makes it worse tho? Now his followers think bad of you. Is this a twitter prank? Or something

However, one fan pointed out that the Warzone content creator didn't do anything wrong, given the high stakes and the severity of the matter. After all, they believed, Vapulear may as well be pulling a scam and scammers need to be made public to protect those who may choose to invest in the future.

nah if someones pulling scams lets go ahead and out them publicly to avoid others falling victim to it as well

Several viewers made jokes about Vapulear possibly lying about his wages and that his status as a Warzone player indicated that he probably didn't have that much money, to begin with.

Dont wager if you cant afford to loose

U gotta be careful wagering WZ guys for more than their mom credit card limit

A fan noted that the Warzone pro was banned from two payment services, insinuating that Vapulear might have a history of fraud elsewhere.

Why are your accounts being banned left and right? That doesn't typically happen unless reports of suspicious activity is cited and investigations concluded that to be true… or you simply conducted fraudulent transactions!!

Many fans urged Vapulear to post proof of the transaction to clear his name, but the Warzone pro has yet to do so despite previously stating that he was willing to do so.

You know you can just post a proof that you sent the money right?!!?!?

Should just show proof, it will clear your name instantly

Post the death threats so we can report the people for clearly breaching ToS of Twitter.

The public seems to be very wary of Vapulear's account and the majority appeared to side with Aydan.

