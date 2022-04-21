Fortnite V-Bucks scammers are getting smarter: Exposing a new fraudulent scheme to scam players

While surfing videos on YouTube, Fortnite players might come across people promising free V-Bucks to them. These accounts usually mention free V-Bucks in their name and spam hundreds of comments on a single video.

Unfortunately, such V-Bucks scams are spreading at an unprecedented rate at the moment. Bot comments can be found in every video associated with Fortnite on YouTube and it seems like even the biggest creators cannot avoid them.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Avoid scam sites offering free V-Bucks. Epic will never ask for your password. Avoid scam sites offering free V-Bucks. Epic will never ask for your password. https://t.co/XYgdQLlNKg

Here is everything players need to know about getting 'free V-Bucks,' so that they do not fall for bots on the internet.

Is it possible to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite?

First and foremost, it is important for readers to understand that there is technically no way to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite apart from the Battle Pass. The in-game V-Bucks section and the official site are the only places where Loopers can safely purchase V-Bucks.

By contrast, bots on YouTube have names like FREE VBUCKS CHECK MY CHANNEL and 21VBUCKS.COM. It is no surprise that these channels have 0 videos and no subscribers. Usually, they add a link in the About section which takes users to a third-party website. Players are expected to add their account information and platform to get the desired rewards.

For instance, a site named 21vbucks.com asks users to enter their Fortnite username and device.

Players should refrain from giving any sort of account information to V-Buck scammers (Image via 21vbucks.com)

Thereafter, it asks them to choose a V-Bucks pack and skin set that they want in their Locker. The supposed V-Bucks 'transfer' then begins, but players cannot claim their rewards before one last step.

V-Bucks scammer website compels players to take a survey (Image via 21vbucks.com)

The final step is to verify the login details - users have to fill out a survey to do so. Such surveys are basically advertisements. This is how scammers fool players into filling out surveys and make a fortune for themselves. However, Loopers never gets the promised V-Bucks.

Epic Games has clearly stated that visiting websites or clicking on links claiming “free” Vbucks or in-game items is unsafe.

How to avoid V-Bucks scammers in Fortnite

It is evident that the target audience of the scammers are young children who idealize content creators and treat their comment sections like the gospel truth.

This trend started following the increasing popularity of cosmetics in Fortnite. The game is free-to-play and there is no entry barrier for players. In such a situation, a valuable/OG/rare skin is the only way for someone to prove that they are 'good'.

Guy who keeps saying 2021 @KieranRamnarine I seriously almost saw myself clicking a free V-Bucks link.



Fortnite has invaded my mind palace and turned it Tilted (Towers) I seriously almost saw myself clicking a free V-Bucks link. Fortnite has invaded my mind palace and turned it Tilted (Towers)

Younger players should always remember that skins or any other cosmetic item do not provide a competitive advantage. Moreover, any third-party website that claims to give away free V-Bucks is a scam and giving personal information on such platforms might lead to someone hacking their account.

X - Tom Mac (Elden Lord) @ThTom1127 @KDdos4 YouTube was advertising me a unlimited V-bucks scam the other day, took every ounce of self control in my body to not click the link @KDdos4 YouTube was advertising me a unlimited V-bucks scam the other day, took every ounce of self control in my body to not click the link

Similarly, parents and guardians whose children play Epic Games' Battle Royale game should always keep a check on the creators they follow. Prevention is always better than cure, and the best way to stay safe from scammers is to avoid clicking on any such links.

Edited by Saman