StreamerBans Twitter account posts hilarious tweet announcing Amber Heard’s defeat in the Johnny Depp trial

With the six-week court saga coming to a close and the jury announcing their verdict in favor of Johnny Depp, his fans and supporters are overjoyed. In an unusual turn of events, StreamerBans, an automated Twitter handle which publishes news of streamers getting banned/unbanned, commented on the trial's verdict.

StreamerBans takes pro-Johnny Depp to stand shortly after the verdict: All you need to know

The Depp v. Heard trial is dubbed the "Civil Trial of the Century," so the streaming community has to be heavily invested in it. Many creators watched the trial live, chiming in with their opinions while advancing the ongoing discussion further.

In today's verdict, the jury awarded Johnny Depp a compensation of $15 million in damages caused to him due to allegations leveled by Heard.

StreamerBans is an AI bot, so the Twitter handle was not part of this social media discourse. However, with Johnny Depp's win being announced, the admins of the handle have decided to express their support.

After the tweet, the string of pro Johnny Depp hashtags is completely uncharacteristic of StreamerBans. Other than vague, broad hashtags like #twitch, #streamer, etc., are never used by the handle. Overjoyed supporters of the Pirates of the Caribbean star love that StreamerBans joined in on the merriment and officially took a stand.

Many followers believed it is a little improper for the admins to furnish their personal opinion on the handle, whose main credibility comes from the fact that it is impartial.

One user hilariously replied to the tweet, explaining how he wildly misunderstood the tweet when he got the notification.

Frog @deadeyefrogg @StreamerBans @realamberheard I thought Amber Heard got banned off of Twitch because of this post lmao @StreamerBans @realamberheard I thought Amber Heard got banned off of Twitch because of this post lmao

Some users are confused about how a bot has tweeted out a personal comment, while others are applauding the admins for taking over the handle for that tweet.

Vector351 @Vector351 @StreamerBans @realamberheard This earned my follow! You win the internet today!!!! Take that victory lap! @StreamerBans @realamberheard This earned my follow! You win the internet today!!!! Take that victory lap!

Since users are accustomed to mechanical informative tweets, long-time followers of the handle were left divided on how to feel about this unexpected tweet in favor of Johnny Depp.

Many fans are hilariously appropriating Amber Heard's defeat to streamers getting banned or suspended.

With an increase in both the number of streamers and the number of bans being handed out, StreamerBans helps users keep track of their favorite streamers. The handle never personally comments anything about the streamers or why they got banned and currently has just over 500k followers on Twitter.

