"Streamers are gonna start getting married": Ludwig and Disguised Toast discuss which streamer-couple could tie the knot next

A clip of Ludwig Ahgren and Jeremy "Disguised Toast" from Wendy "Natsumiii" and Abe "Baboabe"'s wedding has gained significant traction on social media as the two streaming giants discussed which content creator couple was most likely to tie the knot next.

Ahgren initiated the discussion by asking Jeremy if he felt stressed at weddings because of social pressure on people to get married as they grow older. The YouTube streamer was also of the opinion that the wedding they were at would give way to way more content creators getting married:

"My concern is that this is going to open up Stargate, and all streamers are gonna start getting married. And this was like, they broke the seal."

"That's the safe one": Ludwig predicts QuarterJade and Masayoshi will be the next to tie the knot after Wendy and Abe

Ludwig and Disguised Toast were standing together at the wedding as the latter was vlogging the ceremony to his Twitch channel. The conversation between the two started off praising the day until the YouTube streamer asked a pertinent question:

"Do you find weddings to be stressful?"

When Disguised Toast asked him to clarify what he was talking about, Ludwig revealed that he was talking about the fact that they themselves are also expected to get married sometime soon considering their age.

"Don't they make you feel a little like, pop o'clock? Getting up there, me and you, alright? Just saying."

Disguised Toast was of the opinion that because there had been no weddings in the past few years, he could see how the recent one could be described as "scarier".

"I think it's cus this is the first one in a long time and that's my peer. So that's scarier."

This is when Ludwig gave his opinion on how the wedding will inspire other streamers to do the same in the coming years. As Disguised Toast nodded grimly, Ahgren continued his thoughts about how Natsumiii and Baboabe's wedding will open up a hypothetical floodgate of more content creators to tie the knot:

"It's gonna be like Stargate, everybody's gonna be like, 'Hey, new wedding day!' And next, you're gonna have four weddings, then eight weddings, then 12 weddings."

The Twitch streamer agreed with Ludwig and asked who he thought would be next in line:

"Yeah, it comes in waves, right? Wow, so who's gonna get married after Wendy and Abe?"

Despite believing that there will be plenty of weddings in the wake of this one, Ludwig was initially unable to answer the question. But after giving it a quick thought, he confidently answered that Offline TV's QuraterJade and Masayoshi would be viable candidates for the next big streamer wedding:

"Next person up? Who is... you know what? I can't make a call. No, I can. Jodi and John. That's the safe one."

The discussion was then cut short as the two streamers went on to take their designated spots as the ceremonies commenced.

Fan reactions to Ludwig and Disguised Toast's discussion

Plenty of fans had a lot to say about the clip, with some giving their own predictions. A few even joked that the discussion about future weddings was orchestrated by Ludwig to ask Disguised Toast if he would be willing to marry him:

Natsumiii and Baboabe's wedding is the first high-profile wedding between streamers in some time, with the two tying the knot on livestream to about 60,000 fans. The streamer couple had invited anyone who could tune in to watch their special day via Twitter, and various streamers such as Fuslie, Valkyrae, PeterPark, and Pokimane, among others, were present to support their friends.

