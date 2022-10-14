"Why are you getting upset at me?": DisguisedToast doubles down on his comments about small streamers and "upper-tier Partner lounge" at TwithCon

On his most recent stream, Jeremy "DisguisedToast" reacted to a clip of himself from an episode of OTV Podcast in which he talked about the exclusive Partner Lounge at the recent TwitchCon that was reserved for the most popular Twitch Partners.

Jeremy noted that his comments about less popular streamers had not gone down well with some and was amused by the reactions he had garnered. He justified his comments by saying that he had no hand in creating a separate upper-tier Partner Lounge for the event:

"Why are you getting upset at me? I didn't create the upper-tier Partner Lounge. That was Twitch. I had no control over that. "

DisguisedToast thinks people should thank him for exposing the dual Partner Lounge situation

The fact that the Partner Lounge at TwitchCon had a secondary, more exclusive section that was apparently reserved for the more popular streamers was not really common knowledge until DisguisedToast disclosed it. However, the reason many were upset at the streamer was likely because of the way he spoke about having to interact with the smaller streamers in the lounge.

In a clip that was posted on the internet on October 9, the OTV member can be seen talking about less popular content creators in a way that some may have interpreted as being belittling or patronizing. This is what he said in the clip:

"I would say, at the Partner Lounge, I get way more people trying to have a conversation with me. It's like, they approach me as an equal. It's like, 'Hey, you're a partner, I'm a partner. We're both in the Partner Lounge. Why don't we talk?' Like, you know? 'We're both at the same level.' But really we're not, right?"

After he listened to his comments on the podcast, DisguisedToast stopped, laughed, and doubled down on his previous comment, stating:

"I mean, we're not."

The streamer then explained that some people did not appreciate the way he spoke about less popular streamers:

"Yeah, some people did not like me saying that. Which honestly is not the first time that I talked about smaller streamers and like people being upset about it. Could I have phrased it better? No, I mean..."

(Timestamp 28:30)

However, DisguisedToast made it clear that it wasn't his idea to have an exclusive space just for the top streamers. He also hinted that every big streamer was there:

"I didn't ask Twitch, 'Hey, can you make a special Partner Lounge to separate the special partners from the other partners. No, they just made it. And everyone was there. Every big streamer was there. I could have taken a picture."

He also joked that he deserved credit for "exposing" Twitch for having two separate lounges:

"If anything, they should be thanking me for exposing the proletariats and how they are separated from the bourgeois, right? Like, would it have been better if we kept this a secret? That's how the Illuminati got started. Don't hate me just because I tell you the truth. I'm just the messenger."

He then went on to say that the lower tier Partner Lounge just had popcorn while the higher tier had chicken wings, tacos, and a masseuse.

Fan reactions

Most of the streamer's fans felt that the streamer was just being blunt about the situation. Here are some of the reactions from his audience and YouTube comments:

Chat's reaction to the clip (Image via DisguisedToast/Twitch)

YouTube comments by fans (Image via OTV Copium/YouTube)

Although fans of DisguisedToast appreciated his bluntness, his remarks came across as distasteful to some.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes