Miyoung, Yvonnie, TinaKitten, and others react as Valkyrae shares stunning picture of her gala look

Rachell "Valkyrae" attended the Gold Gala on May 21. The gala was put together by Gold House, a nonprofit organization dedicated to socioeconomic equality for Asian Americans.

Before heading out for her big night, Rae posted a photo of the dress she would wear on Twitter. Many of her fellow streamers replied to the tweet to compliment her outfit.

Valkyrae shares photo of her Gold Gala outfit

In observance of Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the United States, Gold House put on its first annual Gold Gala. The gala honored 100 of the most influential Americans of Asian descent in 2022. Many athletes, musicians, actors, and business executives were among the A100.

Rae, who is of Filipino descent, also made the list as a streamer and content creator. In preparation for her big night, she'd teased that she was shopping for the dress that she would be wearing to the gala, saying she wished she could show her fans ahead of time.

rae☀️ @itsraechill Dress shopping for a big event this weekend and I wanna SHOW YOU ALREADY AHHH I LOVE MY DRESS Dress shopping for a big event this weekend and I wanna SHOW YOU ALREADY AHHH I LOVE MY DRESS😫😫😫

When the time finally came to get ready for the Gold Gala, she posted a photo of herself in the dress on Twitter. Many of her friends and fellow streamers reacted to the dress with positive feedback and well wishes for her big night.

Many big celebrities were also involved in the Gold Gala, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Mindy Kaling, and Simu Liu. Only a handful of social media influencers received honors, making the YouTuber's inclusion even more noteworthy.

Streamers react to Valkyrae's Gold Gala dress

Many of Rae's friends and fellow streamers replied to her tweet, where she was wearing the dress before the gala. Rae's roommates Fuslie, Miyoung, and Yvonnie all complimented the streamer on her outfit.

leslie @fuslie

QUEEEEEEEEEEN YOU LOOK ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE!!!!!!!!!!!!! @Valkyrae myQUEEEEEEEEEEN YOU LOOK ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE!!!!!!!!!!!!! @Valkyrae my QUEEEEEEEEEEN YOU LOOK ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Other streamers associated with her, including AriaSaki, iGumdrop, and TinaKitten, also wished her well and said her dress looked stunning and called her their "queen."

kyedae🐸 @kyedae @Valkyrae My nose just started bleeding profusely. Someone help @Valkyrae My nose just started bleeding profusely. Someone help

It seems like the YouTuber managed to turn heads both on social media and at the Gold Gala last night, as many fans also reacted to her red carpet appearance by posting photos and videos of the moment.

Being recognized among traditional media celebrities was a big moment for Rae's career, and it looks like many of her friends and fellow streamers supported her during this big event.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh