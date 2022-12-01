Capcom has officially announced the arrival of the second Street Fighter 6 closed beta ahead of Christmas this month.

From December 16, 2022, to December 19, 2022, franchise fans who have been waiting for the arrival of the fighter for months now, will once again be able to try out the beta version of the game for a second time.

The beta will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam as was confirmed by the official tweet earlier today.

Details - Prepare for Closed Beta Test #2 for #StreetFighter6 from December 16-19 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam!8 CharactersOnline Matches🕹️ CrossplayInput Delay Reduction Feature...and some tweaks!Details - bit.ly/SF6CBT2 Prepare for Closed Beta Test #2 for #StreetFighter6 from December 16-19 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam!👤 8 Characters🌐 Online Matches🕹️ Crossplay🔌 Input Delay Reduction Feature...and some tweaks!Details - bit.ly/SF6CBT2 https://t.co/9zRseTDmdM

The developers have also mentioned that

“All Closed Beta Test #1 participants who redeemed their code are automatically invited to join Closed Beta Test #2. We have increased the number of total spots in order to accommodate for both waves of participants.”

Hence those who were a part of the first beta will automatically be invited to try the game out, and new players looking to receive the invite will need to submit their application by December 11, 2022, at 6.59 AM PST.

To apply, they will just be required to create a CAPCOM ID and link it with their platform account before the above-given date. Players will be chosen through a lottery like last time.

What to expect from the Street Fighter 6 closed beta 2?

The second beta for Street Fighter 6 will play out a lot like the first one which took place in October, and players will have access to the same eight fighters:

Ryu

Ken

Luke

Jamie

Chun-Li

Guile

Kimberly

Juri.

Apart from being able to try out the fighters, they will also have complete access to the avatar creator as well as the customization feature which will be available along with the Street Fighter 6 battle hub.

Additionally, online matches are also something that players will have access to along with the crossplay feature which many in the community were a pretty big fan of.

When it comes to the gameplay tweaks, Capcom will be adding the following changes in the upcoming beta as compared to the one in October:

There will be a notable input delay reduction feature in the main mine menu which will look to shorten the gap between inputs and the actions on screen, particularly for players on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S who have a 120 Hz monitor.

Some of the more prevalent bugs from the first beta have also been addressed one being the online battle input delay which has also been adjusted.

Extensive character balance updates for every fighter, as is shown on their official website.

The Street Fighter 6 closed beta 2 is gearing up to be an incredibly exciting affair ahead of Christmas this month, and it will be quite interesting to see how well the lobbies perform this time around now with more players getting the invite.

