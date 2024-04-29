Street Fighter 6 DLC Akuma release date, abilities, and more

Street Fighter 6 will finally welcome DLC character Akuma, and it is sooner than expected. Developer Capcom also showcased his official gameplay before the Evo Japan Street Fighter 6 grand finale, providing viewers with a glimpse at his new appearance and animation. That said, for those with Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition, or the Year 1 Character Pass, the demon becomes playable on May 22, 2024.

Fans of Akuma should know that he retained a lot of his moves from previous Street Fighter titles and unlocked new abilities. Fortunately, Capcom has offered most of the details ahead of his official debut.

Akuma's release date in Street Fighter 6 is set for May 22, 2024

One of the fan favorites from the franchise, Akuma was announced to be featured in the Street Fighter 6 Year 1 DLC. Following the release of three exclusive fighters, it was finally time for the iconic demon to appear in the arena. As the final reveal from Capcom, he is set to be on the playable roster starting May 22, 2024.

Like every other DLC character, he will be available to those who have purchased the Year 1 Character Pass, Deluxe Edition, and Ultimate Edition of SF6. Even Ultimate Pass holders will get immediate access to play with him across every gamemode after the official debut. This includes the Battle Hub, where players should be able to make their avatar learn Akuma’s abilities.

Speaking of which, Capcom has detailed some of his prominent moves in Street Fighter 6 in an official blog. The details are as follows:

Gou Hadoken : Akuma has retained this ability, which he can charge up to unleash a red fireball, which gives him more options for counterplay.

: Akuma has retained this ability, which he can charge up to unleash a red fireball, which gives him more options for counterplay. Ashura Senku : He can use this ability to glide during battle. It can be stopped on command, which will be difficult for an opponent to tackle.

: He can use this ability to glide during battle. It can be stopped on command, which will be difficult for an opponent to tackle. Adamant Flame : This is a new move where he conducts a forward thrust shrouded in flames.

: This is a new move where he conducts a forward thrust shrouded in flames. Demon Raid: A returning ability that was previously called Hyakkishu. Upon activating Demon Raid, Akuma leaps into the air to launch a number of follow-up attacks.

Lastly, he has access to various levels of Super Art, ranging from Messatsu Gohado to Shun Goku Satsu.

This sums up everything about the latest iteration of Akuma.