Street Fighter 6 preload dates and file size revealed

With Street Fighter 6 finally gearing up for an official release this June, fans of the franchise will be quite excited to finally get their hands on the upcoming entry. The title will drop on June 2, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows, with many in the community already pre-ordering the game.

This is why there has been a fair bit of curiosity amongst community members as to when they will get to preload the game and what the actual size of the title will be across all the platforms.

Watch - Tune in to the #SF6Showcase for an extended final look at Street Fighter 6 with over 30 minutes of big news and announcements.Hosted by Lil Wayne ( @LilTunechi Date - April 20Time - 3:00PM PTWatch - bit.ly/SF6ShowcaseYou… Tune in to the #SF6Showcase for an extended final look at Street Fighter 6 with over 30 minutes of big news and announcements.🎤 Hosted by Lil Wayne (@LilTunechi)📅 Date - April 20🕒 Time - 3:00PM PT📺 Watch - bit.ly/SF6ShowcaseYou… https://t.co/P4rWqMsUwu

According to the Axob store page, Street Fighter 6 is listed at around 50 GB, while in Steam, it's shown to be around 60GB in size. Unfortunately, the file size for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 is not yet available. However, many in the community speculate it will be between the 50 to 60 GB range.

Regarding the preload date, PlayStation users with a pre-order copy will be able to download Street Fighter 6 from May 31, 2023, while PC Steam players will be able to do it on June 1, 2023.

While Xbox has yet to reveal its official preload dates for the game, many speculate it will be around those dates.

Street Fighter 6 to get a special 30-minute showcase this week

Apart from the eventual title release in June, Street Fighter 6 fans are also looking forward to a 30-minute special presentation which will be held on April 20, 2023, and hosted by Lil Wayne.

There was a quick preview of the event as well, which showcased a new costume for Kimberly, one of the latest characters in the Street Fighter universe, along with a small glimpse of the single-player and multiplayer modes.

Along with the showcase, fans will also be able to look forward to the launch of the Street Fighter 6 comic book miniseries, which will also be released in the coming weeks. The miniseries is also highly anticipated, and Capcom has announced that the first issue will primarily be about the franchise's newcomers.

The comic is set to drop on Free Comic Book Day on May 6, 2023. The main narrative will be around Ken Master's story and how that will slowly lead into the events in the game.

