5 fighting games' characters with a strong backstory

While we may impatiently jump into all-out matches, fighting games' characters have backstories that we tend to overlook. The why, the when, and the how give depth to their hero/villain origins and make the story an immersive experience. Following their personas and experiencing their rivalries helps breathe life into the linear battles of these fighting games' characters.

Leaving aside their cathartic moves and extravagant finishers, let's take a look at five characters in fighting games with a strong backstory.

Baiken, Heihachi, and 3 other fighting games' characters with a strong backstory

1) Baiken (Guilty Gear)

Baiken rose from colony life with her parents after they, along with their Japanese brethren, were taken in for protection following Japan's fall at the hands of Justice. However, the colonies were raided by Gears while she was still a little girl, an event that took away her parents, an arm, and an eye.

It was then that she resolved to strength and sought revenge against the Gears. Baiken's somber past is what gives her fierce aggression and thirst to seek out and defeat enemies - That Man, Sol Badguy, and others. She is impulsive and has a menacing bloodlust deeply rooted in her persona, making her one of the deadliest fighting games' characters ever.

She often gets bothered due to her missing arm and indulges in the occasional Sake to take the edge off.

2) Heihachi Mishima (Tekken)

Heihachi Mishima has been making appearances in the Tekken series as an antagonist. He is the son of Jinpachi Mishima, founder of Mishima Zaibatsu, a business corporation that specializes in arms. Heihachi's intention to rule the world and the feud between the Hachijou and Mishima clans are what led his wife Kazumi Mishima to attempt his assassination.

After killing his wife and fearing the possibility of his son Kazuya possessing the same Devil Gene of the Hachijou clan as his wife, he attempted to kill his own son. Heihachi is ruthless in his thirst for power and has a twisted sense of humor that can be seen at various points in the game.

The human affinity for evil deeds has been depicted through Heihachi, earning him a place among formidable fighting games' characters in the Tekken series.

3) Akuma (Street Fighter)

Akuma is a warrior and a practitioner of Satsui no Hado, a fighting style that employs the power of murderous intent within. It is said that this fighting style has sullied his ways in his journey of defeating strong challengers. The name Akuma translates to "Demon" or "Devil" and is a true description of his fierce appearance.

Despite being ruthless and devoid of emotions, he abides by his code to fight strong opponents in fair battles. He doesn't mind getting his hands dirty against those he deems dishonorable. Akuma has a long list of enemies, starting with his brother Gouken, who has refused to follow the ways of Satsui no Hado, and others like Ryu, Ken, and more.

His demonic appearance and raging outbursts are ideal features for fighting games' characters in to have.

4) Juri Han (Street Fighter)

Juri Han showed a promising talent for Tae Kwon Do at the early age of 15. At the time, her father was a lawyer prosecuting some of the most influential criminal organizations. When he went after Shadaloo, a supposed underground criminal organization, her family was attacked by M. Bison.

During the incident, she lost her left eye and also parts of her sanity. Since then, she has become a S.I.N. operative, unhinged and bloodthirsty for Bison. The S.I.N. labs implanted the Feng Shui System in her eye, which gives her immense powers.

The psychotic and sadistic quirks go hand-in-hand with her short temper, and many fighting games' characters have borne witness to her quips and taunts.

5) King (Tekken)

King started out as a street-fighting orphan who would get into frequent brawls and injuries. One of his fights left him fatally wounded and his feet gave away in front of a monastery where he was saved by the priests. Once a brawler, he began a new path as a catholic priest with the dream of building an orphanage for children such as himself.

When the income was scarce, King decided to put his old brawling skills to use by fighting in wrestling matches. He wore a Jaguar mask to keep his identity hidden, which also earned him the title of "Beast Priest" in the ring. In the Tekken series, King is revealed to be a gentle and kind-hearted soul dedicated to raising orphans into strong and respectable individuals.

He is one of the most positive and humane fighting games' characters in the Tekken series with an admirable backstory.

With games like Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 slated for release this year, we may get to see more of our favorite fighting games' characters and their stories unfurl.

