Street Fighter 6 Zangief reportedly bugged, wrestler currently has the highest Burnout recovery time

The Street Fighter 6 community seems to have recently discovered a bug with Zangief where the wrestler is seen to recover from Burnout slower than every other character in the game. Burnout is a state that fighters go into in the game after expending their entire Drive Gauge, leaving them susceptible to chip damage for a period of time.

Burnout is one of the worst states to be in if the player is not close to winning out the round, and even if they have the HP lead, things can take a turn for the worse in the blink of an eye.

According to the Twitter user who goes by the handle of Gelatin, it would seem that where every other fighter in Street Fighter 6 has a 50 Drive per frame recovery speed, Zangief has 40.

This has led many in the community to believe that this nerfed recovery time for the wrestler is a bug and this should not be the case as he is the only one in the game who takes this long to recover.

Is Zangief’s slower Burnout recovery a bug in Street Fighter 6?

Gelatin @GelatinLab

For some reason, Zangief recovers from Burnout slower than every other character.



All characters regenerate 50 Drive per frame during Burnout except for Zangief, who regenerates 40 Drive. This makes Burnout last up to 25% longer for Zangief.



It’s hard to say if Zangief’s higher Burnout recovery is a bug or is something that Capcom has intentionally introduced, due to the wrestler having the highest damage values and health in the game.

Many have pointed out in the twitter thread that perhaps it’s because of Zangief’s incredibly high damage and health, the wrestler has a nerfed recovery time. However, to counter the argument, it was also stated that if health was being considered for Burnout recovery, then fighters like Marisa and Honda too would have had higher recovery time.

Ankurupls @Ankurupls @GelatinLab does Honda and Marisa has slower burnout recovery as well? considering other than Gief, both of them have slight higher HP value @GelatinLab does Honda and Marisa has slower burnout recovery as well? considering other than Gief, both of them have slight higher HP value

Srinj @Srinjig @Ankurupls @GelatinLab Both Marisa and Honda have the normal burnout recovery rate after a quick test. Zangief just gets slapped because Zangief or oversight. @Ankurupls @GelatinLab Both Marisa and Honda have the normal burnout recovery rate after a quick test. Zangief just gets slapped because Zangief or oversight.

However, that does not seem to be the case as every other character in Street Fighter 6 has a 50 Drive per frame recovery, with Zangief being the only one left out at 40.

Hopefully, Capcom will look to address some of the community concerns regarding this in the future and if it’s a bug, fix it in one of the game’s upcoming Street Fighter 6 patches.

