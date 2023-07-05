10 hardest combos in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6’s combos are often pretty easy to get into. However, there are much harder ones that you can perform with precision and practice. This article will highlight some of the greatest, flashiest options you have in terms of combos in Capcom’s latest fighting game. Pulling these off might need some work since they are currently the most challenging combination of moves to execute.

With no further ado, here are the hardest combos you can attempt in SF6 currently.

The hardest combos in Street Fighter 6

10) Ryu’s 15-hit combo

Performed by Beamthegamer, this incredible combo completely burns through your whole Drive meter and then ends things with a Level 3 Super in Street Fighter 6. Ryu starts with heavy strikes, goes into Hashogeki, and uses Instant Drive Rushes to execute this combo.

To employ this 15-hit option, you will need to hold Denjin Charge. This means if it wears off before you can land the Hashogeki, you’re out of luck. All things considered, this is a Ryu combo that anyone can pull off with enough practice.

9) Ken’s 21-hit combo

(Clip begins at 2:16)

Street Fighter 6’s Ken has some wild combos, and this is one of my favorites, courtesy of Kazey77. To execute this option, you will quickly start using Drive Rush from the Jumping Fierce.

Having a strong grasp of linking and canceling normals is going to be useful when working on this string of inputs. This combo also ends in a Level 3 Super, dealing about 5,621 damage, courtesy of Ken Master’s fists. Between the normals, and the might of the Jinrai Kicks, this character can perform some incredible combos in Street Fighter 6, and this is just one of them.

8) Kimberly’s 27-hit combo

The gameplay footage above comes from Deznere on YouTube. Wow!

This is the flashiest, most ridiculous combo I think I’ve seen so far in Street Fighter 6. There are a lot of fans of Kimberly’s moves, especially those that liked Guy in previous games.

For this combo, set the trap under your opponent in the corner. From there, the juggling begins. She goes in hard, keeping her opponent in the air until this combo's end.

Rounding things out with a super, this entry results in 7,437 damage in one go. That is nearly a full health bar worth of damage and is sure to put any Street Fighter 6 player in their place once they’ve been hammered with it.

7) JP’s 17-hit Frame Perfect combo

(Clip begins at 0:16)

When I want to see the most ridiculous, challenging input strings in Street Fighter 6 — or any fighting game — I tend to go to Desk.

This individual released a video of Frame Perfect combos for JP, and a corner-based Punish Hit from that bunch has made this list. In this combination of moves, JP uses one of his meaty normals and starts setting up traps.

This combo is all about efficient and perfect use of the character's special attacks in Street Fighter 6. It’s easily one of the hardest to do on this list. Every single input here has to be perfectly timed, with zero room for error.

6) Dee Jay’s 69-hit combo

(Clip begins at 1:08)

Dee Jay seems to divide people. Some believe he's good, others don't. Regardless, he’s got some incredible options that range from 20-69 hits. This Dee Jay combo comes from Persona Entertainment.

This option carries your opponent from mid-screen on a punish hit all the way to the corner, where you mash out a super after a few of his powerful kicks and machine gun punches.

By the time the super is used, you’ve already landed 38 hits, thanks to the power of special attacks. However, it does deal around 7K damage. This means even if it’s not efficient, it’s flashy and devastating.

5) Marisa’s 12-hit combo

This combo isn’t especially long, Marisa doesn’t need 30-40 hits to deal nearly 8K damage to a Street Fighter 6 opponent. From the corner, her heavy strikes set up the combo, as do her powerful EX specials.

However, you do need to be able to use two quick, back-to-back Drive Rushes, to lead into her super art. Before that, your opponent will already have taken 5.8K damage

The final total damage done by this combo is around 7.8K. If you want to melt someone’s health bar, this option is for you, courtesy of Persona Entertainment.

4) Cammy’s 13-hit combo

(Clip begins 3:33)

Another character who doesn’t have long combos in SF6 is Cammy White. This makes sense, as she has zero projectiles, limiting her ability to chain moves together. However, she doesn’t really need long combos.

TGTKai performed what's seen in the video above in a ranked match, showing it off to his community. What makes this combo so scary is that you can perform it from a distance.

After you confirm the EX special, you start Drive Rushing and linking together moves. Her normals are incredible, and after hitting the super, they’ve taken more damage than half of their lifebar.

3) Dhalsim’s 29-hit combo

(Clip begins at 1:52)

After you've set up the Level 2 super, Dhalsim in SF6 is capable of dealing more damage than you can possibly know what to do with. In this case, it’s around 8,700 damage.

This combo comes courtesy of Desk, so it’s going to be ridiculously hard to pull off, even for the most skilled hands. You’re going to push the other player to the corner, and while the first super is building, you get in enough combos for a second.

One thing that players will see frequently when it comes to such options is the entire meter's use. You’re going to burn the entire Drive Gauge, and then build up a second Level 2 super and use that for this SF6 combo.

2) Guile’s 84-hit combo

Fight Element shows off what could be the most devastating, hard-to-perform Guile combo in all of Street Fighter 6. As they say in the description, it deals 9,802 damage and is 49 seconds long. You need 24 Perfect Sonic Booms, 10 Drive Meter, six Raw Drive Rush Links, and a Sliver Step to make this 84-hit combo work.

To say that it’s complex and challenging is an understatement. Sliver Tech, according to the YouTuber, is a method of gaining an additional Drive Rush mid-combo and then using Sliver to perform a three BAR DR cancel at the end.

1) Juri’s 69-hit combo

(Clip begins at 1:26)

Rounding this out with another Desk combo; this individual stated it took them six hours to land this one. According to the gamer, this is so complicated that optimizing it for hits early messes up the combo's conclusion. That’s because the Level 2 Install will run out before the end. Even in this version of the combo, Desk almost runs out of super in the last few inputs.

The SF6 player also points out that there are 12 frames of walking necessary to make sure this combo connects perfectly, so it’s not easy to pull off. This one is the height of flashy, over-the-top SF6 combos, and it belongs to Juri Han.

While other characters have useful combos in Street Fighter 6, these are among the most difficult. While challenging, they are rewarding to pull off in Capcom’s latest fighting game.

